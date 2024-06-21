"Jo is a beast" - Denis Puric not surprised that Jo Nattawut pushed Tawanchai to the limit again in back-and-forth rematch

Denis Puric was one half of a co-main event to remember in his most recent appearance under the ONE Championship banner.

'The Bosnian Menace' stepped foot inside the Impact Arena with the intention of putting on a show for all the fans and that's exactly what he did.

In fact, the main event had a lot to live up to by following the three-round kickboxing war between Puric and Rodtang.

The ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship rematch between Tawanchai and Jo Nattawut came right down to the wire.

Just like the last time they met in kickboxing, it was a close contest that saw Tawanchai get his hand raised as many debated the outcome.

Trending

In a recent interview on the ONE on SK podcast, Puric said that whilst he wasn't able to watch the fight closely, he wasn't surprised to hear people raving about Nattawut's performance:

"I didn't get to see the full fight because we were in the back, getting dope tested. I seen Jo versus Tawanchai the first time when they fought and I thought that he [Jo] won that fight and everybody's saying that Jo won the second fight, which I don't doubt because Jo is a beast. So I also think that he won the fight from what everybody says. But, I gotta go back and look at the full fight."

Watch the full podcast interview below:

Denis Puric will be watching closely next time around

Just like every striking fan, Denis Puric will surely be tuning in for yet another clash between Tawanchai and his challenger, 'Smokin' Jo.

The two men are set to meet in a huge co-main event trilogy contest when ONE Championship debuts in Atlanta for ONE 169 on November 8.

They have been near inseparable thus far but the question is whether one of them can really pull ahead to make a statement at the State Farm Arena.

ONE 169 will air live in US prime time via Prime Video. North American viewers with an active subscription can also rewatch all the action from ONE 167 via the free event replay.