Jo Nattawut explains why now is the 'perfect time' for him to run it back against Tawanchai

Third-ranked ONE featherweight Muay Thai star 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut will challenge the division's world titleholder in Tawanchai PK Saenchai at ONE 167 on June 7.

This will not be the first time they share the Circle as they fought last October 2023 at ONE Fight Night 15 where Tawanchai claimed the unanimous decision victory, but it should be noted that Nattawut was a last-minute replacement then.

Looking forward to the opportunity to dethrone Tawanchai in front of their countrymen inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, Jo Nattawut told ONE Championship why their rematch makes sense to happen now:

"Tawanchai just beat Superbon, too, so it's a perfect time for the fight to happen."

After Nattawut's loss to Tawanchai the first time around, the Thai Top Team product bounced back with a unanimous decision victory of his own against American star Luke Lessei in December, crediting 'The Chef' for putting up a tough fight.

Defeating Tawanchai will be no easy task, though, as the featherweight Muay Thai king is on a seven-fight win streak with four finishes.

Jo Nattawut shares what motivates him to give it his all when he fights

Since debuting in the world's largest martial arts promotion back in mid-2018, Jo Nattawut has been involved in some memorable fights, and it is something that he does for the fans.

Here is what he said in a recent interview with ONE Championship:

"Everybody who is watching the [striking] fights in ONE, they love it. If it's my fight, everybody enjoys it and likes my style, so that's gonna help [to grow the sport] a lot."

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.