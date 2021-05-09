"Joanna is a fight that I've always been looking forward" - Marina Rodriguez wants to face the former strawweight champion after her dominant win at UFC Vegas 26

In the aftermath of her win at UFC Vegas 26, Marina Rodriguez expressed her wish to fight former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk. The Brazilian has stated that she would like to fight a couple more times in 2021 and hopes to get a top-three opponent next time around.

While speaking to the media during the post-fight press conference, Marina Rodriguez mentioned her desire to fight Yan Xiaonan if she gets past Carla Esparza.

"Yeah, that's the thing. I would like to fight a couple of more times this year. Hopefully a top 3 opponent next time around. Yan is fighting Esparza now, if she wins that could be a very good fight. If she's available. Esparza is someone that I fought already, quite recently, so it's not a fight that I'm all too excited to do. Maybe one of gets a belt, we can fight for the belt."

Marina Rodriguez further added that she would like to step into the octagon with former UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk. The former claimed that facing the Polish fighter is something she has been looking forward to.

Rodriguez ultimately added that if Joanna considers fighting again, then she will be more than willing to welcome the former strawweight champion back into the UFC.

"Joanna is a fight that I've always been looking forward and I think the fans are too. So if she's back and considering fighting again, I'll be more than willing to fight her."

Marina Rodriguez was victorious in the main event of UFC Vegas 26

In the main event of UFC Vegas 26, Marina Rodriguez displayed another clinical performance by beating Michelle Waterson in a flyweight bout. The pair stepped in to compete in the card's main event at the very last minute and put together a solid fight for the fans.

Rodriguez's victory over Waterson definitely puts her in the driver's seat to fight a top-three opponent from the strawweight division next. It remains to be seen if the Brazilian will face Yan or Joanna for her next bout.

