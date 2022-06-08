Joanna Jędrzejczyk's forehead before and after injury at UFC 248

The UFC 248 fight between former strawweight champions Weili Zhang and Joanna Jędrzejczyk was truly one for the history books. The brawl, which went the full five rounds, saw Jędrzejczyk suffer severe damage to her head.

In the third round, Weili unloaded a string of power punches on Jędrzejczyk, which caused an abnormal swelling on the Polish fighter's forehead.

The swelling was the result of hematoma (swelling caused by a massive trauma injury to the skin tissue), which came as a result of the Chinese strawweight's repeated punches.

Jędrzejczyk was hospitalized immediately after the fight and discharged the next day. Talking to her followers on Instagram, the Polish native said:

“Hello, guys. I made it home. I’m in Poland... I’m happy to be back home. I took a long shower and unpacked some stuff... Now I’m having a small home spa. It’s a mud mask. Of course, I’m still having so many bruises on my face, on my chest. The swelling went down. I feel better, so we good! We good!”

Joanna Jędrzejczyk on how she has improved for the rematch

With the highly-anticipated rematch between Joanna Jędrzejczyk and Weili Zhang just days away, the former champ spoke to Combat Sports on Fanatics View, discussing how she has improved her game.

Speaking to James Lynch, Jędrzejczyk said:

"My wrestling defense is so good, because I used to face grapplers and I'm a striker. My takedown defense and defensive wrestling was always good but [this time], I focused more on offensive wrestling. My ground game got better and, of course, I'm back to the roots, to kicking more to fainting. Using my striking more... I'm back you know. I'm sharpening my tools. I can't wait"

The former champ said that she sorely needed a break from fighting to heal from her injuries and recover. She stated that she feels really light currently and had even been completing 13 training sessions a week ahead of her return.

The Pole is set to make the wak again this weekend at UFC 275, where she'll run it back with Zhang in Singapore.

