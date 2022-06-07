"She's not the same after our first fight" - Joanna Jedrzejczyk on upcoming opponent Zhang Weili

Former Strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk believes that her first fight with Zhang Weili changed the Chinese fighter. She recently reminisced about their Fight of the Year that she lost. However, 'JJ' is confident that the Weili she has been studying for in their rematch is not the same fighter whom she stood across from two years ago.

In 2020, Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Zhang Weili stepped into the octagon. Then champion, Weili was looking to defend her Strawweight title for the first time against the former champ. The two women produced arguably the best women's MMA fight of all time, but it is also widely considered one of the greatest fights ever. Weili walked away with a razor-thin split-decision victory, although both women's reputations soared.

The 34-year-old spoke to Mike Bohn for MMA Junkie in Singapore ahead of her rematch against 'Magnum'. She admitted she's excited to be back in the octagon but knows she isn't fighting the same Weili.

"I think that she's not the same after our first fight. Ofcourse I lost, but she's not the same. She's still one of the most dangerous in the division and it's going to be a hell of a fight. I dont know why she's changing champs either. I'm here, she's here. In a few days we're going to step into the octagon.... She's ready. I know she's ready."

Since their first fight, Joanna Jedrzejczyk hasn't stepped foot inside the octagon. A two-year hiatus has put some doubt into the minds of fans as they ponder which 'JJ' will step into the cage. In contrast, Weili has fought twice, losing the belt to Rose Namajunas and later the rematch. Both women share the fact that they have each faced 'Thug Rose' twice and have been unsuccessful.

The pair will meet for the second time this weekend at UFC 275. Although their second bout is only three-rounds, MMA fans around the world will have their eyes on a fight they hope can match up to the first.

Watch Joanna Jedrzejczyk discuss her fight with Zhang Weili here:

Joanna Jedrzejczyk is the greatest strawweight champion in history, says Daniel Cormier

Despite not fighting for two years, Daniel Cormier admitted he believes 'JJ' is still the GOAT of the strawweight division.

In a recent episode of the 'DC & RC' show, Cormier was asked if he thought then champion Rose Namajunas was the greatest. 'DC' believes fans throw around the terms 'greatest' and 'legend' too much. However, he still ranks Jedrzejczyk above 'Thug Rose' despite her two victories over the Polish fighter.

"This sport is young. We tend to get excited. We have seen this time and time again... For as much of a resume as Rose is building as the champion, she's not the greatest. She's a ways off. The greatest champion in this division's history is Joanna Jędrzejczyk. It doesn't just point to the match-ups, because of all the defenses. The way that she truly put that weightclass on the map is why we view her in the way that we do."

There was even a time when the 34-year-old looked unbeatable. Jedrzejczyk's reign as the strawweight champion lasted a record 966 days, which included a record-setting five successful title defenses. Both records still stand today.

Watch Daniel Cormier discuss Joanna Jedrzejczyk's GOAT status here:

