Khamzat Chimaev is an upcoming prospect who's ready to take over the UFC - according to Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Joanna Jedrzejczyk, the former five-time women's strawweight champion, is the latest to jump on the Khamzat Chimaev train.

She spoke with Canadian journalist James Lynch on the Fanatics View YouTube channel ahead of her upcoming rematch with Zhang Weili that was just announced earlier this week and pointed out the ever-evolving door that is the UFC.

She feels that the sky is the limit when it comes to Chimaev specifically. She said:

"There are all these upcoming prospects coming you know, they will take over the UFC you know, their is new era coming every few months.... the mentality of all these guys from Chechniya and Dagestan, are so tough."

After the three-round war that Chimaev had with Gilbert Burns, a lot of MMA fans felt that the Chechinyan wasn't exactly who they thought he was despite the incredible performance and theater both athletes displayed that night. For Jedrzejczyk, it only reaffirmed her belief that he will defeinetly hold a title sometime in the near future.

Jedrzejczyk last competed inside the octagon when she took on former strawweight champion Zhang Weili over two years ago at UFC 248. Off the back of the announcement of the rematch, it was also reported that Jedrzejczyk signed a multi-fight deal that she hopes will lead her to one last shot at the title.

"I hate this, when people are glorifying rats" - Joanna Jedrzejczyk shares brutally honest views on the Colby Covington-Jorge Masvidal situation

Former UFC women's strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk has had much to say about her former teammate Coly Covington over the years, and in her most recent interview with James Lynch on the Fanatics View YouTube channel, it was no different.

When asked about the situation between current teammate Jorge Masvidal and Covington, she did not hold back, saying:

"I don't like to talk about people who don't deserve my attention and definitely I hate this, when people are glorifying rats and people believe all of Colby's lies, it's just disgusting."

Jedrzejczyk has never been one to hide her feelings on the matter, dating back to some disparaging remarks Covington made while the two were still training at American Top Team.

