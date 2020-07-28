Former UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk has opened up on the rumors of her retirement from professional MMA. Joanna Jedrzejczyk has clarified that she is not retired.

Earlier this month, Joanna Jedrzejczyk put up a post on her official Instagram account, using the hashtag #33andretired. The use of the hashtag fueled the fire to the rumors about her retirement. Joanna Jedrzejczyk's fans can now breathe a sigh of relief as the former strawweight queen has announced that she's not retired.

“No, I’m not retired, man,” Jedrzejczyk told Peter Carroll and Niall McGrath on The Bash MMA podcast, addressing the rumors of her retirement. “I’m not.”

While Joanna Jedrzejczyk isn’t keen on calling it a day just yet, she acknowledged the fact that the current condition of the world due to the widespread global outbreak of the coronavirus has forced her to feel somewhat retired. Due to the ongoing pandemic, Joanna Jedrzejczyk is unable to travel to the American Top Team gym in South Florida to train, because of which she can't prepare for a fight at the moment.

“I feel like I’m retired,” Jedrzejczyk said. “I can’t go back to the state because of the COVID situation. Mikey Brown, my main coach, got sick. My teammates sick. So it’s very risky to go back to the states, and I don’t see myself preparing for my next fight in a different place than American Top Team in Coconut Creek.”

Joanna Jedrzejczyk's last fight inside the Octagon was back in March, when she dropped a narrow decision in a strawweight title fight with reigning champion, Weili Zhang. The five-round thriller is widely considered as one of the best fights of 2020 and Joanna's stock rose noticeably, even in defeat.