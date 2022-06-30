"I was training in the garage of my parents" - Joanna Jedrzejczyk details the motivation behind setting up her own foundation for talented children

Joanna Jedrzejczyk is one of the biggest female fighters to ever put on a pair of gloves inside the octagon. The Polish fighter recently opened her training foundation for kids who're willing to pursue a career in combat fighting.

Before making it big inside the world of MMA/UFC, Jedrzejczyk was struggling because of a lack of resources.

In a recent interview, the former UFC women's strawweight champion admitted that one of the biggest reasons she opened this foundation is because she remembers how difficult it was for her before making it big.

"My JJ Stars Foundation is registered, and I want to help young kids and teenagers. [For] kids who are talented, who want to work hard, who are dedicated. But sometimes they don't have a chance to go outside and look at the big picture... I was training in the garage of my parents' [house]... [At] that time; I knew that I was going to do big things. I want to help these kids"

Take a look at how Joanna Jedrzejczyk expresses her love for talented kids:

Carla Esparza was not "surprised" after Joanna Jedrzejczyk retired at UFC 275

'Joanna Violence' shockingly retired from the UFC after her loss to Zhang Weili at UFC 275. Speaking with MMA Junkie, the current women's strawweight champion, Carla Esparza, admitted that Jedrzejczyk had a tough time at UFC 275, mainly because of her two-year hiatus from the sport.

“I don’t think I was really that surprised. If someone’s gonna sit out for two years and be on somewhat of a losing streak, although she has fought the highest competition. With losing that fight, I think it was gonna be a far road back, and I can see why she walked away from it.”

Jedrzejczyk lost her last battle against Zhang Weili at UFC 275. 'Joanna Violence' lost the fight after getting knocked out with a spinning backfist in the second round.

During the post-fight interview, Jedrzejczyk confessed that she had a fun 20-year tenure inside the octagon and that it was time to hang her gloves and enjoy life with her family.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far