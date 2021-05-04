Joanna Jedrzejczyk shares photo of a nasty leg injury she suffered in training on Instagram

Former UFC women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk has taken to her official Instagram account and posted a few photos of herself at a medical facility. Fans can view the photos in Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s Instagram post embedded below (*Viewer discretion is advised).

Joanna Jedrzejczyk attached the following statement to the Instagram post:

“So you wanna be a Fighter? #imnotamodel #imafighter SWIPE left at your own risk. The good thing is that I can be back to training tomorrow morning. Big thanks to surgeon Bartek Maminski and @damianosmash for a quick and great hospitality on ER. @kamiliwanczyk we will be back! #gohardorgohome #imafighter #stillpretty #iamnotamodel #ufc #wmma”

Joanna Jedrzejczyk seemingly hurt her shin. Nevertheless, she suggested that the injury isn’t serious and that she can return to training tomorrow.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk is widely regarded as one of the best fighters in the sport of MMA today. ‘Joanna Champion’ captured the UFC women’s strawweight title with a spectacular second-round TKO win over Carla Esparza at UFC 185 (March 2015). Jedrzejczyk then amassed five successful title defenses before losing her title to Rose Namajunas via first-round TKO at UFC 217 (November 2017).

Joanna Jedrzejczyk faced Namajunas in an immediate rematch at UFC 223 (April 2018) and was defeated via unanimous decision. Following this, Jedrzejczyk went on to beat Tecia Torres, and then lost to Valentina Shevchenko in their fight for the vacant UFC women’s flyweight title, before defeating Michelle Waterson.

Her fights against Torres and Waterson both came at strawweight and she once again found herself in a title fight, challenging then-UFC women’s strawweight champion Zhang Weili at UFC 248 (March 2020). The fight between Jedrzejczyk and Zhang turned out to be one of the greatest fights in MMA history.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk lost the fight via split decision on the judges’ scorecards. The MMA community has been divided in its opinion as to who ought to have been awarded the decision, as many believe that Jedrzejczyk did more than enough to outpoint and defeat Zhang in their fight.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk has asserted that she’s coming back to fight for UFC gold

Rose Namajunas (left); Zhang Weili (right)

UFC 261 (April 24th, 2021) witnessed the UFC women’s strawweight title change hands, as Zhang Weili lost to Rose Namajunas via first-round KO. Prior to this fight, Joanna Jedrzejczyk had emphasized that she’s aiming to fight its winner for the title.

Presently, the consensus is that Joanna Jedrzejczyk is likely to be booked in a rematch against Zhang Weili, provided Zhang doesn’t receive an immediate rematch against Rose Namajunas. Jedrzejczyk has two losses against Namajunas and one against Zhang. The belief is that she’ll have to get past Zhang in order to earn another shot at Namajunas and the UFC women’s strawweight title.