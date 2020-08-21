Former UFC women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk isn't going anywhere. For those fight fans who think Joanna Jedrzejczyk doesn't deserve a shot at the title, the champ is willing to compete and prove her doubters wrong.

The last time Joanna Jedrzejczyk competed in a fight was in March at UFC 248 against Weili Zhang. In a fight that will always be considered as one of the greatest MMA fights of all time, the two strawweight contenders went the full distance and it was Zhang who got her hand raised in the end.

In the months leading up to the fight against Weili Zhang, Joanna Jedrzejzyk said that she wanted to retire on top of her game, and as the reigning UFC strawweight queen of the world.

Former UFC women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk said that she isn't retiring anytime soon, contrary to reports. Speaking to the South China Morning Post, Joanna Jedrzejczyk revealed how her desire to compete again will lead to her goal of becoming the UFC women’s strawweight champion again.

“I will be fighting. I can’t stop. I won’t stop. I was thinking, ‘Maybe I’ll do one, two, three more fights,’ but why not fight every year? Even if I do it once a year or twice a year, why not do it? I love it. It doesn’t matter if I keep winning or losing or keep fighting for the title or not, I just love it,” Jedrzejczyk said.