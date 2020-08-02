Joanne Calderwood passed out backstage after her loss to Jennifer Maia at UFC Vegas 5

In the co-main event of UFC Vegas 5, things didn't exactly turn out the way Joanne Calderwood was hoping they would. The Flyweight Title contender fell victim to an armbar finish from Jennifer Maia and that too in the first round of their fight.

In the aftermath of the fight, it has now been revealed that Calderwood passed out backstage. The Scottish fighter's manager, Danny Rubenstein confirmed the news, stating that Calderwood fainted after the fight but was eventually responsive at a local hospital with her coach and fiancee, John Wood.

Confirmed with Joanne Calderwood’s manager Danny Rubenstein that she fainted backstage after the fight. She is awake and responsive at a local hospital with her coach and fiancée John Wood. Quote in next tweet... — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 2, 2020

Joanne Calderwood's manager said that after the fight, she was getting checked in the medical room and fainted while sitting down. Luckily, Calderwood's coach John Wood caught her and she was laid down.

The Flyweight fighter was then stretchered and taken to a local hospital and her heart rate also dropped on the way. However, things seem to be in control at this point, with Joanne Calderwood's heart rate stable now and the fighter herself is responsive.

The news was confirmed by ESPN's Ariel Helwani:

“She was getting checked out in the medical room and fainted while sitting down. John Wood caught her, they laid her down and carted her out on a stretcher. Heart rate dropped on the way there but stabilized now.” She’s awake now @ the hospital. They don’t know yet what caused it — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 2, 2020

Joanne Calderwood's loss at UFC Vegas 5

Joanne Calderwood suffered a crushing loss in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 5. She was originally scheduled for a title fight against reigning UFC Women's Flyweight Champion, Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 251. However, that fight was eventually called off after 'Bullet' pulled out of the pay-per-view due to a leg injury.

Instead of waiting for the title shot, Calderwood decided to stay active in the Octagon and took the risk of fighting Jennifer Maia. Things certainly didn't go according to plan for JoJo Calderwood, as she struggled on the mat during the fight and was forced to tap out to a brutal armbar from Maia in the first round of their bout.

After such worrying post-fight incidents, we hope that Joanne Calderwood fully recovers, gets back to her best, and eventually makes her return to the Octagon.