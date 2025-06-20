Joaquin Buckley asks to train with Kamaru Usman after UFC Atlanta loss instead of rematch callout: "I'll be so honored"

Joaquin Buckley has stated that he does not plan on fighting Kamaru Usman again. Instead, Buckley wants to train with Usman so he can improve his fighting style, which Usman was able to exploit throughout their fight.

Ad

'New Mansa' lost to Usman by unanimous decision at UFC Atlanta last weekend. Throughout the fight, Buckley appeared to struggle to counter the wrestling prowess of the former welterweight champion.

In a recent video posted to his YouTube channel, Buckley reflected on his defeat and indicated he would like to train with Usman, saying:

"[Kamaru] Usman, if you're listening to this, I want to work with out, man. I want to learn from the person [who] beat me. I want to learn how did you set up a game plan to beat me, right? Cuz, a lot of fighters as soon as they lose to somebody, 'Oh man, I got to get that back. Man, I need that. Rematch, rematch.' Like nah, f**k that. I got my opportunity and I f**ked it up."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He added:

"Now, let me see what Kamaru Usman knew about me that I ain't know about myself, and I can close that hole. So, the next motherf**ker, don't do it. And I'll be so honored and so privileged to work with you and Trevor Wittman. I think you guys are some of the best in the world."

Ad

Check out Joaquin Buckley's comments below (9:02):

Ad

Kamaru Usman gives piece of advice to Joaquin Buckley

After their fight in UFC Atlanta, Kamaru Usman hosted Joaquin Buckley on his podcast, Pound 4 Pound. Amid their conversations, Usman offered 'New Mansa' some advice and praised his skill set. He also claimed that with just a few minor adjustments, Buckley could easily bounce back, saying:

"Confidence is a big thing that you need to have in this game, and you have that right now, and that's what makes it very, very scary and very, very dangerous. And that's what I said even after this fight. The only thing this fight is going to show you is 'Hey, I just need to tweak that skill. If I can tweak that skill, I'm in there because it's not like I went out there and got my face destroyed.'... 'If I tweak that, I'm going to be even more dangerous.' And so, that's what I would say for you."

Ad

Check out Kamaru Usman's comments below (10:59):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nilaav Gogoi A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.