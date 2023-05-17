Joaquin Buckley is arguably best known for his UFC knockout-of-the-year jumping spinning back kick in 2020, but he has put on some other great performances inside the cage. The powerhouse recently decided to move down to welterweight, revealing the real reason for his choice.

'New Mansa' had a rough start to life in the UFC after suffering a knockout loss to Kevin Holland in his octagon debut, but quickly got back on track, winning five of his next six bouts. A recent run of bad form has forced the 29-year-old to call an end to his time in the middleweight division.

During a recent interview, Joaquin Buckley insisted that he wanted to essentially prolong his time in the sport by not facing the much more powerful contenders at 185 and ultimately avoid getting knocked out.

"Yeah. I got tired of getting knocked out; I ain't going to lie to you. Being at 185, you got a lot of heavy hitters out there. One thing about me, mentally, I'm not scared to fight anybody, but sometimes that's the problem. It's not about being scared, it's about being smart. Right now, me being at 170, I feel like even though I took losses at 185, they prepared me for these moments at welterweight. The resistance and the strength that I was dealing with at 185, man, I'm about to run past these dudes at welterweight. Let's get this money."

Buckley ended his time in the middleweight division with a record of 5-4 before deciding to step down in weight. Check out what he had to say regarding his move to welterweight in the video below.

MMA Mania @mmamania

#UFCVegas73 Joaquin Buckley ( @Newmansa94 ) reveals the reason why he dropped to welterweight: 'I got tired of getting knocked out' Joaquin Buckley (@Newmansa94) reveals the reason why he dropped to welterweight: 'I got tired of getting knocked out'#UFCVegas73 https://t.co/Har7TJmQ8R

Joaquin Buckley's next fight: Who is the brawler facing in his UFC welterweight debut?

After confirming his move to welterweight, the UFC booked Joaquin Buckley in a fan-favorite matchup with all the ingredients to steal the show on May 20.

On Saturday's main card of the UFC Fight Night card, the Missouri-born knockout artist will collide in the octagon with fellow finisher Andre Fialho in a fight that is almost guaranteed not to need the judges' scorecards.

The Portuguese standout has had a career of ups and downs since being snapped up by the promotion back in 2022. But five fights into his time in the octagon, and it's hard to argue just how entertaining the man's fights are.

Poll : 0 votes