Joaquin Buckley taunts Ian Machado Garry with fiery message after Irishman's wife Layla Anna Lee intervenes

UFC welterweight contender Joaquin Buckley recently threw shade at Ian Machado Garry with his latest Instagram post.

Buckley is scheduled to face Kamaru Usman in his next fight on June 14. But initially, he was scheduled to fight Garry on the UFC Tampa card last December. Garry got matched up with Shavkat Rakhmonov after Belal Muhammad pulled out due to an injury. Both fighters have been wanting to fight each other and still share animosity towards each other.

Before Garry's fight against Carlos Prates at UFC Kansas City, Buckley was trying to confront Garry at the ceremonial weigh-ins. Garry's wife, Layla Anna Lee, however, got in between, and the security didn't let Buckley proceed.

'New Mansa' posted the whole video on his Instagram and captioned it as:

"Ian she wont be able to protect you from me much longer 😂👊🏿 #TTT #BrickByBrick #GetYoHandsOffMe #June14 #UFCATL"

Check out Joaquin Buckley's comments below:

Garry put in yet another impressive performance in the octagon and ended Prates' undefeated UFC run. Garry also announced that he will be the official backup fighter for Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315.

Joaquin Buckley shares his reaction to Kamaru Usman fight announcement

Joaquin Buckley is set to face the biggest test of his career as he set to headline the UFC Atlanta against former champion and welterweight great Kamaru Usman.

The fight was announced by Dana White and is scheduled to take place on June 14. Usman is currently on a three-fight losing streak, whereas Buckley is riding a six-fight winning streak.

Following the announcement of the bout, Buckley took to Instagram and said:

"June 14th I'm fighting Kamaru Usman, and guess what? Once I knock that man out, there's no argument bro, I'm next for that title shot. So I just want to thank the UFC, I want to thank TKO, I want to thank Dana White."

Check out Joaquin Buckley's comments below:

