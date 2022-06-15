Joaquin Buckley vs. Albert Duraev: Height, weight, reach and UFC record comparison

Joaquin Buckley is set to face Albert Duraev this weekend and will have to overcome a slight height disadvantage in Austin, Texas. Buckley is 178cm tall, with his opponent standing at 180cm.

Duraev last weighed in considerably heavier than 'New Mansa', with the Russian last weighing 186 pounds - compared to Buckley's weight of 183 pounds. The American will have to use his slight reach advantage to avoid wrestling with Duraev, and nullify a potential weight and size disadvantage.

Joaquin Buckley has an impressive reach of 193cm, which is 2cm bigger than Diraev's reach. Such a small advantage is unlikely to make a massive difference, but it might give Buckley some valuable breathing room in the octagon.

Both fighters have impressive professional MMA records, but the Russian is very new to the UFC. Buckley has a UFC record of four wins and just two losses. Duraev, meanwhile, has a UFC record of 1-0, but also beat Caio Bittencourt on Dana White's Contender Series in 2021.

The Russian has mainly fought in his home country and has managed to get a professional MMA record of 15-3 during bouts in various organizations.

Due to Duraev's lack of UFC fights, Buckley is going into their fight with much more high-level experience. He's only lost to Kevin Holland and Alessio Di Chirico in the UFC.

This is set to be a tough test for Duraev, with his lack of experience and a tough opponent in Buckley. The crowd will likely be against him too, as the bout will be taking place in Texas.

Joaquin Buckley defends self-defense expert Dale Brown

Joaquin Buckley is no stranger to drawing attention to himself, with his highlight knockout against Impa Kasanganay being one of the most viral clips in UFC history.

Buckley recently stood-up for a fellow viral star in Dale Brown, with the self-defence expert attracting attention for some of his unorthodox techniques. While speaking on The MMA Hour, Buckley stated:

"Dale Brown, shout out to him man. He's a cool dude. You know, he gets a lot of, you know, negativity about the things he is doing. But he's legit, in the self-defense and security game. Like 26 years, you know, was a military paratrooper. So you know, he knows what he is talking about."

The UFC star then went on to say that he respects Brown's self-defence techniques and that, in his opinion, you could use some of them in the streets:

"You could definitely use these in the streets. I mean, whatever it takes, whatever you gotta do, to get yourself out of a certain situation."

Watch the full episode below:

Dale Brown mainly gained attention from the public after his self-defence videos went viral on TikTok. Many large YouTubers also reacted to his content, which meant Brown's videos were seen by many more millions.

Brown even accompanied Buckley to the octagon for the UFC star's win at UFC Vegas 48.

