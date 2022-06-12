UFC schedule after UFC 275: Teixeira vs. Prochazka - When is the next UFC fight?

The UFC returns to the United States with a heavily-stacked Fight Night card this weekend after holding a pay-per-view event at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. UFC on ESPN 37 will take place at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on June 18.

The event will be headlined by a crucial featherweight encounter between contenders Calvin Kattar and Josh Emmett. Kattar is ranked No.4 in the 145lbs division right now whereas Emmett is ranked No.7. The winner of this fight will make steady progress towards earning potential top contender status down the line.

With three wins in his last five fights, Kattar will be looking to build on the momentum he picked up by beating highly-rated prospect Giga Chikadze in his last fight in January earlier this year. Emmett, on the other hand, is on an impressive four-fight winning streak and will be looking to extend the same this weekend.

The co-main event features an exciting lightweight clash between veteran fighters Donald Cerrone and Joe Lauzon.

Other fights on the main card include a welterweight duel between Tim Means and Kevin Holland, a middleweight bout between Joaquin Buckley and Albert Duraev, a lightweight matchup between Damir Ismagulov and Guram Kutateladze, and a middleweight scrap between Julian Marquez and Gregory Rodrigues.

What happened in the main event of UFC 275?

Fight game veteran Glover Teixeira and hot prospect Jiri Prochazka went to war with light heavyweight gold on the line in the main event of the recently concluded pay-per-view event on June 11. The fight turned out to be a nail-biter with back-and-forth action continuing right from the beginning to the very end.

Definitely a fight-of-the-year candidate, it may also be the best light heavyweight matchup in UFC history. As expected, Prochazka's unpredictable and prolific striking gave him the edge on the feet as he started lighting the Brazilian up with meaty strikes.

Teixeira, being the grizzled veteran that he is, managed to take the fight to the ground at regular intervals and unleashed vicious ground-and-pound punishment on his much younger counterpart. In the fifth round, however, things would change dramatically.

Prochazka was visibly slowing down and Teixeira started touching him up on the feet. With the Czech fighter on wobbly legs, Teixeira surprisingly chose to jump the guillotine. It was a mistake he'll forever regret as Prochazka made him pay by reversing position and putting him in a rear-naked choke hold, forcing the Brazilian to submit.

With just three fights in the UFC, Jiri Prochazka is now a UFC champion.

