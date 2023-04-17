Just days after Joe Joyce vs. Zhilei Zhang, fans now have an update on 'The Juggernaut'.

The two heavyweights faced off over the weekend in the U.K. Heading into the contest, Joyce was a massive betting favorite as he came off his knockout win over Joseph Parker last September. Meanwhile, Zhang entered the contest off a loss to Filip Hrgovic in August 2022.

However, the Chinese heavyweight was able to secure one of the biggest upsets in a long time on Saturday. Joyce and Zhang came out firing big shots early, with each man taking a fair bit of punishment. However, the underdog was having far more success than expected earlier.

Joe Joyce specifically was taking a lot of damage around his eye. In the sixth round, the hard-hitter was checked out by ringside doctors and officials. Seeing as how his entire eye was closed and bloodied, they made the call to stop the contest.

While the sight of the heavyweight contender's eye was grotesque, it appears that he avoided the worst of the damage. As first reported by Umar of IFL TV, Joyce was checked out at the hospital after the loss and was found to have no fractures.

See his tweet about Joyce's medical condition below:

#JoyceZhang Have just heard from @JoeJoyceBoxing ’s team that all checks at the hospital last night went well & there are no fractures in his eye Have just heard from @JoeJoyceBoxing’s team that all checks at the hospital last night went well & there are no fractures in his eye 🙏#JoyceZhang

Joe Joyce vs. Zhilei Zhang: 'Juggernaut' discusses his upset loss

Following Joe Joyce vs. Zhilei Zhang, the British star was quick to tell others not to write him off.

It's not easy to be on the wrong side of an upset loss, and 'Juggernaut' is now a part of history after Saturday. While they varied, most lines had Joyce around as the 10-to-1 favorite for his clash over the weekend.

Sadly, he came up short due to a doctor's stoppage. Following his upset win, Zhang began boasting of a possible clash with Tyson Fury. 'The Gypsy King' has been looking for a foe after his title unification fight with Oleksandr Usyk fell apart earlier this month.

On the opposite end of things, Joe Joyce is attempting to pick up the pieces of his career. In a statement after the loss, the heavyweight stated:

“Before you all write me off, I’m okay. Just got a bruised eye, think I’ll be okay. As fights go, I’m in good health. Not a great performance, and have to improve. Zhilei Zhang was the better fighter on the night, but I still think I can beat him. Even though he's a strong contender."

See his statement below:

