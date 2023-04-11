Who will Tyson Fury fight next? Bob Arum names former champion as option

Tyson Fury's next fight could be with Andy Ruiz Jr., Bob Arum has recently revealed.

'The Gypsy King' has been out of the ring since his trilogy bout with Derrick Chisora last December. In that outing, the WBC Heavyweight Champion scored his third straight win over 'Del Boy', this time by way of knockout.

Following the victory, the British star had a faceoff with Oleksandr Usyk in the ring. The two were in talks for that December date, but 'The Cat' was forced to decline due to a rib injury. Following the faceoff, both men confirmed that they were in talks for a clash in the spring.

Sadly, the fight will not happen. As is the case in most big boxing matches, financials and greed got in the way. Usyk and Fury argued back and forth over rematch clauses and revenue splits, with the two pulling the plug on the historic clash earlier this month.

While fans are understandably frustrated with Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk falling apart, there could be another big fight up next. In an interview with Cornerman Boxing, Bob Arum revealed:

"We're looking at the best available guy for him to fight this summer in the U.K. Maybe it'll be Andy Ruiz, someone like that. Hopefully, if he's successful, Usyk is fighting Daniel Dubois over in the U.K., in November or December those two guys could meet in Saudi Arabia."

Tyson Fury next fight: Will Andy Ruiz Jr. be next?

Tyson Fury's next fight could very well be Andy Ruiz Jr., as 'The Destroyer' has already called for a matchup.

While many understandably focus on Anthony Joshua's fall from grace, his former rival has also seen better days. Ahead of a possible clash with 'The Gypsy King', Ruiz Jr. enters the fight on a two-fight winning streak.

In his most recent appearances in the ring, the former champion has scored decision wins over Chris Arreola and Luis Ortiz. However, Ruiz Jr. entered those matchups a massive favorite and received much more damage than many expected.

Along with that, Andy Ruiz Jr. has changed trainers several times since his historic win over 'AJ' in 2019. Regardless, the former champion will now get a chance at redemption in the event that a bout with Tyson Fury materializes. However, as many have shown, it's not easy to beat 'The Gypsy King'.

