Joe Rogan and Aaron Rodgers ponder if P. Diddy had Jeffrey Epstein-esque motives: "Great way to compromise celebrities" 

Joe Rogan has been immensely vocal about his opinions on the controversial case involving Jeffrey Epstein, who has been accused of being a mastermind and manipulator of political figures worldwide. Rogan has previously discussed the possibility that Epstein worked for an intelligence agency to gain access to powerful people and control them via blackmail.

During a recent episode of Rogan's podcast featuring Aaron Rodgers, the pair discussed the possibility that the ongoing case involving music mogul P. Diddy was similar to the Epstein case.

It has been revealed that Diddy used to host "freak-off" parties involving wild sexual acts, among other things. Rogan and Rodgers pondered on what the purpose of the parties was, stating that it might have been used to capture celebrities in compromising situations.

The podcast host said this:

"How many guys were on video saying, 'Ain't no party like a Diddy party.' How many people open talked about being there? [Lebron James], Ashton Kutcher, all these people. Like, you guys all went and you didn't see nothing?! You didn't see nothing?!"

The former NFL star asked Rogan if he believed that Diddy was working for an organization in the same capacity that Epstein has been accused of doing. The UFC commentator said this:

"It would be a great way to compromise celebrities and get them to say whatever you wanted them [to say], get them to do whatever projects you'd like them to do. And if a bunch of other celebrities are there, you're like, 'Oh look, Bill Clinton's here. This is fine. This is cool.'"

Catch Joe Rogan's comments below:

When Joe Rogan reacted to P. Diddy allegedly poisoning Jamie Foxx

In 2023 Jamie Foxx suffered a major health scare that saw him needing serious medical treatman. The actor was in a coma for several days, but since has made a full recovery.

After his release from hospital, it was reported that Foxx accused P. Diddy of poisoning him, leading to his admission to hospital. Joe Rogan shared his thoughts on the accusations during an episode of his podcast in 2024, where he said this:

"Jamie Foxx just recently said that P. Diddy poisoned him and that's why he got that stroke. He talked about it on stage! He said it."

He added:

"It is possible [that it's a joke], but it is also totally possible he was explaining why he wound up going to the hospital, and he hasn't talked about it since. He never talked about it."

Catch Joe Rogan's comments below:

