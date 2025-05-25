  • home icon
Joe Rogan and Aaron Rodgers ponder if P. Diddy had Jeffrey Epstein-esque motives: "Great way to compromise celebrities" 

By Liam Fresen
Modified May 25, 2025 08:52 GMT
Joe Rogan (left) and Aaron Rodgers (right) ponder if P. Diddy (middle) operated in a similar way to Jeffrey Epstein [Images courtesy: Getty Images]
Joe Rogan has been immensely vocal about his opinions on the controversial case involving Jeffrey Epstein, who has been accused of being a mastermind and manipulator of political figures worldwide. Rogan has previously discussed the possibility that Epstein worked for an intelligence agency to gain access to powerful people and control them via blackmail.

During a recent episode of Rogan's podcast featuring Aaron Rodgers, the pair discussed the possibility that the ongoing case involving music mogul P. Diddy was similar to the Epstein case.

It has been revealed that Diddy used to host "freak-off" parties involving wild sexual acts, among other things. Rogan and Rodgers pondered on what the purpose of the parties was, stating that it might have been used to capture celebrities in compromising situations.

The podcast host said this:

The podcast host said this:

"How many guys were on video saying, 'Ain't no party like a Diddy party.' How many people open talked about being there? [Lebron James], Ashton Kutcher, all these people. Like, you guys all went and you didn't see nothing?! You didn't see nothing?!"

The former NFL star asked Rogan if he believed that Diddy was working for an organization in the same capacity that Epstein has been accused of doing. The UFC commentator said this:

"It would be a great way to compromise celebrities and get them to say whatever you wanted them [to say], get them to do whatever projects you'd like them to do. And if a bunch of other celebrities are there, you're like, 'Oh look, Bill Clinton's here. This is fine. This is cool.'"
Catch Joe Rogan's comments below:

When Joe Rogan reacted to P. Diddy allegedly poisoning Jamie Foxx

In 2023 Jamie Foxx suffered a major health scare that saw him needing serious medical treatman. The actor was in a coma for several days, but since has made a full recovery.

After his release from hospital, it was reported that Foxx accused P. Diddy of poisoning him, leading to his admission to hospital. Joe Rogan shared his thoughts on the accusations during an episode of his podcast in 2024, where he said this:

"Jamie Foxx just recently said that P. Diddy poisoned him and that's why he got that stroke. He talked about it on stage! He said it."

He added:

"It is possible [that it's a joke], but it is also totally possible he was explaining why he wound up going to the hospital, and he hasn't talked about it since. He never talked about it."
Catch Joe Rogan's comments below:

About the author
Liam Fresen

Liam Fresen

Twitter icon

Liam is a MMA and Boxing writer at Sportskeeda. His journey into MMA journalism began with a high school diploma in 2017, but his passion for writing led him to diverse experiences, including internships in research and writing roles and accounting work.

Liam's fascination with MMA was sparked by Conor McGregor, with Dustin Poirier's bout against Dan Hooker in 2020 sealing his love for the sport. Poirier remains Liam's favorite fighter, whom he admires for his attitude, fighting style, and persona both inside and outside the cage. He is an advocate for the removal of the 12-6 elbow rule in MMA.

Liam strives to report precise and relevant information by cross-checking his work, reaching out to relevant sources for comments, and adhering to Sportskeeda's guidelines. His work has been recognized on popular MMA platforms, with his article headlines featuring in YouTube recaps and appearing onscreen during an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience.

Outside of work, Liam enjoys playing cricket, practising Brazilian jiu-jitsu, cooking, music, and reading.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Liam Fresen
