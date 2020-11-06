Joe Rogan addresses the MMA GOAT debate and Jon Jones

On an edition of the Joe Rogan Experience (JRE), prominent combat sports personality, actor, celebrity, and UFC color commentator/interviewer Joe Rogan has weighed in on the ongoing MMA GOAT debate.

Khabib Nurmagomedov scored an incredibly dominant submission win against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in October of this year. The victory saw Nurmagomedov become the undisputed UFC Lightweight Champion and take his MMA record to 29-0.

The Eagle subsequently announced his retirement from the sport, following which, the MMA world has been abuzz with debates and discussions as to who deserves the honor of being called as the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time).

The MMA world has primarily been divided into two main groups in this debate. On one hand, many believe that Khabib Nurmagomedov has done more than enough to warrant the MMA GOAT title.

On the other side, some suggest that former UFC Light Heavyweight kingpin, Jon Jones is MMA’s true GOAT.

Congratulations to @Teamkhabib for his amazing performance last night and a career as perfect as you can get as an athlete! pic.twitter.com/2zwVgCMlRX — Georges St-Pierre (@GeorgesStPierre) October 25, 2020

Joe Rogan believes Jon Jones is the GOAT

In conversation with Luke Thomas on a recent edition of the Joe Rogan Experience (JRE), Joe Rogan addressed the MMA GOAT debate and said that Jon Jones is the fighter who deserves the title. He stated:

“I think that is the argument, right, like who is the GOAT? I think if you look at Jon Jones’ early career right: Jon Jones wins the (UFC light heavyweight) title in 2011 and from then on has fought more fights as championship fights than he has other fights. So, he’s the most accomplished for sure.”

“(Jon Jones) wins the title; earliest, youngest guy to ever win the title in the UFC; beats Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua who’s a legend. And then the way he (Jones) dominates all these other fighters. Up until you to get to Alexander Gustafsson, you could make the argument that he had a similar career (to Khabib Nurmagomedov).”

“If you look at what he did, Jon didn’t lose any rounds. Jon was smashing people. Look what he did to Rashad Evans. Look what he did to ‘Rampage’ Jackson. Look what he did to Lyoto Machida. Look what he did to everybody. Everybody he fought, up until the Gustafsson fight.”

“But the Gustafsson fight, then you have to say – Well, how much slack do you give him (Jones) for admittedly not training? Because it was a really close fight – He pulls it out in the championship round even though he’s out of shape, even though…You talk to Greg Jackson (one of Jon Jones’ main trainers), he didn’t train for that fight.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Furthermore, Joe Rogan directed a considerable amount of praise towards Jon Jones for beating Daniel Cormier in their first fight as well as knocking him out in their rematch.

Nevertheless, Joe Rogan reiterated that Jon Jones is indeed the MMA GOAT.

