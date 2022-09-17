"He's willing to almost die from starvation" - Joe Rogan lauds Christian Bale's body transformation abilities

Joe Rogan has long been a fan of people who are able to push their bodies to the absolute extreme. He is friends with the likes of David Goggins and Cameron Hanes, who runs a marathon every single day.

Rogan recently had movie producer Jon Peters on The Joe Rogan Experience, where the two men discussed the incredible ability and dedication that Christian Bale has towards his roles. The British actor has been known to fluctuate severely in weight and change his physical appearance drastically in preparation for his movie roles.

The podcast host said the following about Bale:

"That guy is willing to do things that most people are not willing to do. Like he's willing to get fat, he's willing to like almost die of starvation. If you watch 'The Machinist', it's not the best movie, but what's interesting about the movie is just Christian Bale. The fact that he's basically a skeleton."

Watch the video below from 2:10:

Joe Rogan gives his thoughts on the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva fight

Joe Rogan recently hosted a fight companion on his podcast with longtime friends Brendan Schaub, Eddie Bravo and Brian Callen.

The recently announced Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva fight was brought up, and the group gave their thoughts on the match. Rogan said the following:

"I love it, if Jake Paul really decides to fight Anderson, that's a very very, very tough fight. I think they're talking about it."

The podcast host went on to further compliment Paul:

"Jake Paul is one of the smartest marketers that the sport has ever seen, and he can fight. And the thing is, people think he's this YouTube guy and he can't fight. Look at the way he knocked out Tyron Woodley, come the f*ck on."

Watch the video below:

Brendan Schaub claimed that Paul has done three years of boxing as well as participating in wrestling during high school. Joe Rogan further claimed that if people had known Jake Paul only as a boxer and nothing about his YouTube career, they would give 'The Problem Child' more respect for his talent.

Anderson Silva is certainly a step up in competition, as Joe Rogan said. Paul vs. Silva could be the evening that 'The Problem Child' finds out if he is as good as he thinks he is.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far