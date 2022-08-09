"I felt compelled" - Joe Rogan tells Theo Von what led him to open a comedy club without the aim of making money

Long-time stand-up comedian and UFC color commentator Joe Rogan has made the decision to open a comedy club in Austin, Texas. The club will be called 'The Comedy Mothership', based on what reports are saying.

Rogan made a complete 180-degree turn, admitting that until he moved to Austin, he would have never dreamed of owning a comedy store. Having worked in them for many years, Rogan was fully aware of the tribulations that come with owning your own comedy club. However, he admitted that he felt somewhat obligated to open a club after the iconic 'Capitol City Comedy Club' in Austin was shut down.

Speaking to Theo Von on episode #403 of This Past Weekend, Joe Rogan said:

"I felt compelled to do it. You know, because I always felt like... I never wanted to own a comedy club and I always felt like you just had to be nice to comedy club owners because you never want to be one of those people. But then when I knew I was moving here, and Cap City was already closed. I was like, 'Maybe I should buy a f*cking club, and start a club.' And that became my focus."

With Joe Rogan stating that he does not aim to make money through the club, he hopes it will be a space that allows for comics to grow and improve in a fun and respectful environment.

Joe Rogan shares his opinion on the Brittney Griner situation

Rogan has been a long-time advocate of cannabis and its various uses. With that in mind, he recently gave his opinion on the case of WNBA star Brittney Griner being sentenced to prison time in Russia for having cannabis oil in her possession.

Many Americans are outraged by the basketball player's sentence, and Joe Rogan is not necessarily pleased either. However, he has provided a different angle to look at the situation from.

On social media, Rogan shared a clip of himself discussing the situation in a recent podcast episode, during which he said:

"They've got her arrested, it's aganst the law and she might do 10 years in jail over there, which is f*cking horrific. She's already been over there for months, but here's what is important. We have people in America right now locked up for marijuana, and they've been locked up for f*cking years and years and years, and there's not one, there's thousands of them! So what, they're not good at throwing a f*cking ball into a net?"

Rogan highlighted the disparity in the American viewpoint, and how people are sometimes put on a pedestal in society due to their ability to perform a skill. It isn't that Rogan feels Griner is guilty of anything, but more the irony over the outcry of Griner's case vs. the hundreds of similar cases that get no attention whatsoever.

