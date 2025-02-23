Joe Rogan alarmed by AI robot's 'human-like' aggressive behavior at spectators during Taishan Lantern Festival in China: "I don’t like this at all"

Joe Rogan recently was taken aback after witnessing an AI robot showcasing aggression towards a person. The 57-year-old freaked out at the incident that took place in China recently.

Rogan has a knack for voicing his opinions about various social matters. He also highlights and discusses several noteworthy issues on the platform of his coveted podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE). However, the UFC color commentator chose to use his Instagram account to voice his thoughts this time.

Rogan recently shared a video from this year's Taishan Lantern Festival in China, which showcased that the conducting authorities used AI robots besides human security personnel to ensure smooth conduct. However, one of those AI robots went on to attack a fan during the festival for unknown reasons. The human security guards sprung into action quickly to control the situation.

The former Fear Factor host voiced his concern regarding this incident in the caption of his Instagram post. Rogan compared the robot's attacking antics to humans and mentioned that he doesn't feel pretty good about it.:

"An AI robot got aggressive with spectators in China. The way it did it was eerily human. I don’t like this at all."

A guest on The Joe Rogan Experience predicted AI could spell the ultimate doom for humanity

Joe Rogan has hosted a plethora of modern-day celebrities on the platform of The Joe Rogan Experience. This list also includes the X CEO, Elon Musk. The tech billionaire has already launched his very own AI platform named GrokAI, which is currently available on X.

Musk has made several noteworthy comments about AI on account of his expertise in the field. The 53-year-old has also provided a few alarming warnings about AI's future. Musk appeared on 'The Great AI Debate' about a year ago where he made a startling comment about AI's relationship with humanity:

"I think there's some chance that it will end humanity. I probably agree with Geoff Hinton that it's about 10 percent or 20 percent or something like that."

The AI robot's attack on the spectator displayed in Rogan's aforementioned Instagram post indicates that Musk wasn't too wrong in his assessment.

