Joe Rogan and Aljamain Sterling wonder why kickboxing isn't a bigger sport in the U.S. - It's literally everything that you b**ch about in MMA

Joe Rogan recently hosted Aljamain Sterling on The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) and discussed kickboxing's impact in America.

Sterling raised the question of why kickboxing isn't a bigger sport in the country, after pointing out that many MMA fans complain about wrestling being boring.

Speaking to Rogan on the JRE podcast, the UFC bantamweight champion said:

"I'm surprised that sport [kickboxing], like you know sometimes those fans that complain and go, 'Oh, they just wrestled the whole time,' well like, why isn't kickboxing a bigger sport over here [the United States]?... I don't get it, like it's literally everything you want to see that you b**ch about in MMA."

Story continues below ad

Sterling doesn't understand why MMA fans would complain about fighters wrestling during their bouts, when they could just watch kickboxing instead.

Rogan went on to say that if you're a "real fan" then you need to understand what is going on during the fights and that all aspects of martial arts will be used.

Watch Sterling on the JRE podcast below:

The UFC commentator referenced Demian Maia and how amazing his performance was when facing Neil Magny, despite the lack of striking from the Brazilian. Maia submitted Magny in the second round via a rear-naked choke when they fought at UFC 190.

Story continues below ad

Furthermore, Rogan stated that if you don't appreciate what fighters like Maia do in the octagon, then you don't appreciate the real "art" of MMA.

Joe Rogan comments on Aljamain Sterling's "weird" split-decision win against Petr Yan

Joe Rogan has praised Aljamain Sterling for his performance against Petr Yan at UFC 273 and also called the judges' decision weird. The current UFC bantamweight champion hasn't had an easy ride from the UFC fans since winning the belt via an illegal knee at UFC 259.

Story continues below ad

However, Rogan was full of praise for the 32-year-old Sterling when speaking to him on his podcast:

"It's a great fight. It's a very good fight... That was a weird split-decision. It was a very good fight, but you definitely won the fight. I watched it again today, actually."

UFC fans and judges didn't seem as confident in Sterling as Rogan was when the decision was read out. Nevertheless, 'Funk Master' retained his title after getting the better of Yan once again.

Sterling is currently on a seven-fight win streak in the UFC after last losing to Marlon Moraes in 2017.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far