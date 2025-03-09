Joe Rogan and Andrew Schulz question Oprah Winfrey's motives behind doing an episode on psychedelics: "Unless you got in there"

Joe Rogan recently had Andrew Schulz as his guest on episode #2285 of his popular podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. The duo exchanged thoughts on various issues, including a question abour Oprah Winfrey over conducting a podcast regarding psychedelics.

Harvard Professor Michael Pollan joined the celebrated American talk show host in an episode. The pair discussed psychedelics and their role in healing mental trauma in their conversation.

Rogan and Schulz called her out for going ahead with such an episode. While questioning her experience with the hallucinogens, the famed UFC commentator said:

"Oprah is doing an episode on psychedelics, how about that? You don't do an episode on psychedelics unless you f*ckin visited the maya, unless you got in there.... Most of these fancy people like to do the ayahuasca because then you can claim spirituality above all other people.... There is a 'I've done it, I've experienced the mother God.'... I think people do really experience that but also there is a certain type of personality that wants to let you know that they're enlightened."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (00:12):

Joe Rogan reveals how Jon Jones studies his rivals to form a strategy for his fights

Jon Jones is one of the most gifted stars that MMA has produced in recent years. He ruled the light heavyweight division in the UFC for years before taking a hiatus from competition. On his return, he switched to the heavyweight division and submitted Ciryl Gane to become the heavyweight champion.

Joe Rogan had American director Peter Berg on episode #2280 of The Joe Rogan Experience. During their conversation, Rogan pointed out how 'Bones' prepares for his fights by studying his opponents, saying:

"Jon Jones is famous for studying tape and devising game plans and strategies that are based on what he sees about his opponent's tendencies. That's how he caught Daniel Cormier with that left high kick. He knew that Daniel dips to the right and Daniel even called it out before that, 'you think you gonna hit me with that head kick' and he actually hit him with a head kick in the fight because Daniel had a tendency and Jones exploited that tendency."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments on Jones below (1:50):

