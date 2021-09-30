When Joe Rogan referred to his Toyota Land Cruiser as an "apocalypse" vehicle

Joe Rogan hosts a highly successful podcast on Spotify called the Joe Rogan Experience. Rogan invites prominent personalities like Mike Tyson, Elon Musk and Quentin Tarantino on the show and chats with them for hours.

During a podcast episode with Rich Benoit in 2019, the conversation steered towards how to survive an apocalypse. When Benoit asked Rogan what car the podcast host would take to run away from trouble, Rogan said:

"I have a Toyota Land Cruiser with a 40-gallon gas tank. I got an apocalypse mobile... You would have to bring things to start a fire and things to kill animals. Those are the things that would be very important. I would bring guns, I'd bring bows, I'd bring ammunition and arrows."

Joe Rogan is well-versed when it comes to hunting animals. In fact, the reason behind his absence from the UFC 266 commentary desk last weekend was a hunting trip he went on.

Joe Rogan reacts to Brian Ortega's submission attempt on Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 266

In a conversation with Bert Kreischer on his podcast, Joe Rogan shared his thoughts on Brian Ortega's guillotine attempt against featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 266.

“The way he [Brian Ortega] slipped it in, he got mount, on a world champion, full guillotine mount on a world champion and the guy [Alexander Volkanovski] got out! I mean he’s gurgling, it’s as deep as it gets. What he’s in right now, he’s in a mount but he’s also got his legs crossed underneath, which is like the most ruthless mount. A regular mount you’re on top of a guy but Ortega has got his legs crossed. That kind of guillotine with a guy like that is death! It’s death - and that crazy mother f****r from Australia got out, where 99.99% of people who have ever lived would’ve tapped out. That’s savage, it’s like 'not today b***h, I’d rather die!'”

Volkanovski and 'T-City' put on a Fight of the Year contender at last weekend's pay-per-view. The headliner ended with a unanimous decision victory for 'The Great'.

