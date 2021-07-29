Joe Rogan artwork: See some of the interesting drawings done by the UFC commentator

In the latest episode of 'The Joe Rogan Experience', UFC color commentator and podcast host Joe Rogan revealed that he once had a dream of becoming an artist.

Rogan was in conversation with comedian Greg Fitzsimmons when the two landed on the topic of art. Joe Rogan shared that, as a high school student, he used to be passionate about drawing and sketching.

While on the topic, Joe Rogan revealed a drawing done by him back in 1983. The drawing featured Marvelous Marvin Hagler, one of Joe Rogan's idols. Rogan posted the sketch on his Instagram account following the death of the former boxer in March 2021. In the caption, Rogan wrote:

"I drew this piece of Marvin Hagler way back in 1983 when I was 15. I remember watching a TV profile on him where he was running on the beach in the dead of winter shadow boxing and screaming “WAR!” They showed his maniacal dedication to training and fight preparation, and it had a massive influence on me. I would think of him when I was tired and was considering stopping. I would imagine what he would do and it would always fill me with energy. When I heard he died yesterday I was stunned. I was such a massive fan all my life, and every now and then I’ll go to YouTube and watch some of his classic fights. The other day I watched his victory over Mugabi, and it was every bit as epic as I remembered. They don’t make many human beings as incredible as Marvin Hagler. He was truly one of the greats. RIP"

Why Joe Rogan never approached art as a career

After displaying his sketch of Marvin Hagler, Joe Rogan said that he wanted to pursue the field as a profession. However, his high school art teacher dissuaded him from doing so. Rogan said:

"That's [Marvin Hagler sketch] from when I was fifteen. Yeah, that's what I wanted to do, man. But, I had a c*nty f**king high school art teacher who had me convinced that there is no way to make a living as an artist, he was such an a**hole."

Joe Rogan also posted a sketch he made from his "werewolf obsession days".

