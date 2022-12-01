Joe Rogan and Dave Chappelle have remained friends for quite some time, as the mixed martial arts analyst would often appear on Chappelle's Show. At the height of his popularity, however, Chappelle walked away from the entertainment industry.

During an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, the award-winning comedian detailed his experience after leaving show business, stating:

"I learned a lot. It was a humble existence. I had had young children and I was raising my kids. I was living a suburban life and then every once in a while, I'd get this feeling like, 'I'm the funniest f**king guy, I gotta get out there', and I would fly to Denver, do a week in Denver. That's when you would read that I was doing these six hour shows. I performed like I was desperate, I loved it."

Chappelle explained what led to his return, adding:

"At one point, I had done one of these big comedy tours that Live Nation put together, that Oddball tour... For the most part, the tour went good, but it was a tough tour for me because it was a long show, I had to close it. My chops weren't as tight as they normally were, but I didn't suck by any means, but could have been better. It was humbling, but it made me want to go back."

Chappelle has had a great return to the public eye, as his Netflix specials have been wildly successful. While he has found himself in controversy, at times, his performances have been very well-received by the public.

Watch Dave Chappelle discuss his hiatus from the public eye with Joe Rogan below (starting at the 0:20 mark):

The Joe Rogan Experience was Spotify's top podcast for the third straight year

Joe Rogan is no stranger to controversy, as his podcast is often met with backlash. The controversy, however, has not stopped Rogan's podcast from thriving, as it was recently announced that The Joe Rogan Experience was the top podcast on Spotify for the third straight year.

Forbes @Forbes Joe Rogan's controversial podcast The Joe Rogan Experience was the No. 1 podcast on Spotify in 2022 globally. trib.al/OMoFeFS Joe Rogan's controversial podcast The Joe Rogan Experience was the No. 1 podcast on Spotify in 2022 globally. trib.al/OMoFeFS

Rogan signed an exclusive rights partnership with the Swedish streaming service in 2020. The deal, which is reportedly worth $200 million, runs through 2023. With Rogan's podcast averaging over 10 million views per episode, it is likely that Spotify will do what they can to keep the wildly popular podcast. There figures, however, to be plenty of competition for his services if the UFC analyst chooses to create a bidding war.

Poll : 0 votes