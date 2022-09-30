How long is Joe Rogan's exclusive partnership with Spotify supposed to last?

Joe Rogan has one of the top podcasts on Spotify since signing an exclusive rights deal with the streaming service in 2020. The Joe Rogan Experience consistently gains a lot of traction on the platform. While it was initially estimated that Rogan's contract was worth $100 million, the true length and amount of the agreement were revealed.

The New York Times @nytimes Breaking News: Spotify lured Joe Rogan with a $200 million deal, double initial reports. It made the company a podcasting giant. But controversy followed, putting the company at the center of a fiery debate about misinformation and free speech. nyti.ms/3H1zcb4 Breaking News: Spotify lured Joe Rogan with a $200 million deal, double initial reports. It made the company a podcasting giant. But controversy followed, putting the company at the center of a fiery debate about misinformation and free speech. nyti.ms/3H1zcb4

According to the New York Times, Rogan's Spotify contract is worth $200 million, doubling the amount initially reported. Forbes did a deeper dive into Rogan's contract, noting that the platform maintains exclusive rights to The Joe Rogan Experience through 2023. Rogan also has the ability to earn more than the reported $200 million.

While some employees have complained to the board of directors regarding Rogan due to previous controversies, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek remains in Rogan's corner. The Swedish billionaire reportedly answered those concerns by stating that The Joe Rogan Experience is vital for the platform's ability to compete with Google and Apple in the podcast field.

With the end of 2022 approaching, it will be interesting to see if Spotify and Rogan are able to extend their contract. If not, there are likely to be many platforms attempting to steal the podcast that averages over 10 million viewers per episode.

How much does Joe Rogan make from his UFC contract?

Rogan has a $200 million contract with Spotify and a reported net worth of over nine figures. His UFC contract, however, earns the comedian far less money and seems to be simply for the enjoyment of the job. Rogan's contract with the UFC reportedly brings in $50,000 per pay-per-view event. While this figure is a lot of money for most people, it isn't for someone earning as much as Rogan.

The former Fear Factor host shared that his contract has a clause that will allow him to walk away if UFC president Dana White is no longer with the promotion. Rogan first worked with the promotion in 1997, while White took over as President in 2001.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting Joe Rogan says he’s done with UFC work once Dana White is gone: ‘That’s in my contract’ mmafighting.com/2022/9/20/2336… Joe Rogan says he’s done with UFC work once Dana White is gone: ‘That’s in my contract’ mmafighting.com/2022/9/20/2336… https://t.co/yZXhBRvIm1

Rogan's loyalty to White could certainly be a factor in his decision to remain with the promotion, despite having far more lucrative contracts. While Rogan is only contractually obligated to call pay-per-view events, he now exclusively calls pay-per-view events that take place in North America.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far