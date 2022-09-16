Does Joe Rogan have a UFC contract? How much does Joe Rogan make from commentary?

Joe Rogan is one of the most popular figures when it comes to the realm of combat sports. The color commentator is an integral part of the UFC's commentary booth since as far back as UFC 37.5 in 2002.

During the post-fight press conference for UFC on ESPN 18, UFC president Dana White revealed that the promotion's marquee commentator Rogan is contractually bound to cover only pay-per-view events:

"Well, what we do is we have, you know, like Joe Rogan is contracted to do pay-per-view events. He doesn't do all the events he used to do."

Watch Dana White talk about Rogan's UFC contract below:

In recent years, the podcaster has cut down his time in the commentary booth even further. The 55-year-old now only covers pay-per-view events in North America.

Interestingly, in the #1871 episode of his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, the comedian revealed that he will only work for the UFC as long as Dana White is the president of the promotion.

Watch the full podcast below:

Rogan's commentary gig is quite lucrative too. According to an article by WAY OF MARTIAL ARTS, the comedian earns an average of $50,000 per pay-per-view . Going by that figure, he earns around $550,000 a year from his commentary duties.

However, only a fraction of Rogan's income comes from his UFC commentary gig. The 55-year-old also owns various other business ventures as well as a world renowned podcast.

What companies does Joe Rogan own?

Apart from being one of the most sought-after figures in sports broadcasting, Rogan is also an extremely successful business owner. The 55-year-old owns alteast three business ventures.

The UFC commentator is the co-founder of the fitness brand Onnit. According to a report by OkDrok, the comedian owns a fifty percent stake in the company. Last year the company was acquired by Unilever PLC for upwards of $ 400 million.

Rogan also holds a stake in the apparel and lifestyle website Higher Primate. The website sells T-shirts, hoodies and other lifestyle accessories.

The color commentator's most lucrative venture yet is his world-famous podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. Earlier in 2020 the podcast was licensed by Swedish music streaming service Spotify for around $200 million.

The deal reportedly provides Spotify with exclusive streaming rights of the podcast for three years.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by David Andrew