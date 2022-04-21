Joe Rogan believes atheists "substitute God for other things" like socio-political ideologies

Joe Rogan fired off a controversial take regarding atheists and God.

The popular podcaster appeared as a guest on Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson for the show's "4/20 special" episode. During the show, Rogan and Tyson discussed a variety of topics, including fighting, politics, and religion.

During their conversation about wokeness, Rogan pointed out that some people without religion tend to operate in a dogmatic fashion. The veteran comic then offered up an explanation as to why they tend to do so:

"That's what a lot of people believe the problem is. It's that a lot of people don't have God and they substitute God for other things that mimic the same kind of control that religion has. And ideologies are one of those things."

Check out Joe Rogan's appearance on Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson:

Rogan's statements aren't to be confused for anti-atheist rhetoric, though. The UFC commentator, of course, is a self-professed atheist himself, despite being raised in a Roman Catholic family.

That being the case, Rogan is neither anti-spirituality. He once said that having God in one's life can be beneficial to many, but remains critical of the religious structures that cause tribalism. The renowned podcaster has also had several guests from different religious backgrounds on his show.

Mike Tyson challenges Joe Rogan's take on religion

Needless to say, Mike Tyson doesn't share the same opinion as Joe Rogan with regards to religion. Referring to the topic, the 54-year-old media mogul said:

"The wild thing about the Bible is that it's a thousand of years old and people are still reading it. They're still reading this thing that was the framework for civilization."

At that point, Tyson chimed in with his thoughts, saying:

"You know what that tells you? That people are born to worship. We're born to worship... Even the hardest man in the world would say, 'Wow! You did a magnificent job. That was splendid,' or whatever. It's in our nature. I don't care how tough we are. I don't care how successful we are. Our nature is [to] worship."

Tyson, of course, converted to Islam decades ago and has since been a practicing Muslim. The heavyweight boxing great reportedly decided to become a Muslim after learning about the religion while spending time in prison.

