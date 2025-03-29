Joe Rogan and Big Jay Oakerson talk about surprising alternate ending to Edward Norton film, American History X

UFC commentator and prominent stand-up comedian Joe Rogan had his fellow comic Big Jay Oakerson over on his popular podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. They spoke about a myriad of topics, one being Oakerson's tussle with neo-Nazis in America.

On the topic, Oakerson brought up a rather interesting story about one of Hollywood's most controversial film on skin heads and neo-Nazis, 'American History X.' Featuring an incendiary performance by Edward Norton, the film tells a story of a notorious skin head (Norton) having a change of heart and letting go of his hateful ways - only to have his brother ironically killed by a black kid.

As it turns out, Oakerson knows of a story in which the director, Tony Kaye, wanted to have an alternate ending. This created much tension and conflict with his lead star, Norton.

"The director, who apparently was a lunatic, him and Edward Norton like, fought the whole time. The director's ending, [what] he wanted to do was after the brother gets shot by the black kid, they were going to show Edward Norton in the mirror and then with the big swastika tattoo on him. And then he was going to smirk in the mirror and walk off... I was like, they should have played [AC/DC song] 'Back in Black' after that [laughs]. 'He's back and he's racist-er than ever!"

Check out Big Jay Oakerson's comments below (10:29):

Joe Rogan and Big Jay Oakerson talk about an FBI agent who infiltrated biker gangs

From fictional white supremacists to real-life neo Nazi biker gangs, Joe Rogan told Big Jay Oakerson of his prior guest, Scott Payne. Payne worked as an undercover FBI agent infiltrating biker gangs of skin-heads, amongst other criminals.

Through his conversations with Payne,. Rogan got to learn of the horrifying things that happen within these criminal communities. Rogan said (28:26):

"I had this guy on yesterday that spent 25 years as an undercover FBI guy that infiltrated biker gangs and neo-Nazis and, bro... Like you talk to a guy like that and you start like really wondering like, 'Where's the good in the world? Howmany creeps are there? Like, how many really f*cking psychotic people are out there organizing right now in the world?'

Oakerson added, injecting a little bit of levity to the conversation:

"That's a wild thing to go with like different groups undercover though too. If they ever overlap someday like and you go, 'Hey you were a skin head two months ago. When'd you become a biker?'

Check out the JRE episode featuring Scott Payne below:

