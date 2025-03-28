Ex-FBI special agent tells Joe Rogan about hilarious "Hollow Earth" theory believed by neo-fascists

Episode #2295 of The Joe Rogan Experience saw the popular podcaster welcome retired FBI special agent Scott Payne. During the pair's near-three-hour conversation, they touched upon the Hollow Earth concept, which suggests that Earth has a hollow interior in place of a molten core.

The concept is widely regarded as disproven by the scientific community, but according to Payne, it remains a strongly-held belief among neo-fascists. Specifically, it is a belief held by Neo-N*zis who clamor for the return of Adolf H*tler, the N*zi Germany dictator who sparked WWII.

"When I thought racism, I thought white against black, right? But these Neo-N*zi groups I was in, man, they are f*cking... they are antisemitic, man. They cannot stand Jews. It's sickening, if you listen to it, but again they want that H*tler. They want H*tler back."

Not only do these Neo-N*zis he references hope for H*tler's return, the conspiracy theory deepens further, as Payne tells the longtime UFC commentator.

"I mean, some of these guys were talking about Concave Earth, Hollow Earth, H*tler's still alive, he's in Hollow Earth, he's with giant white men, who are Anglo, white, with red hair and 15 plus foot tall. And I go, 'So, where are these 15 foot tall white guys?'"

Check out Scott Payne telling Joe Rogan about Hollow Earth (1:58:22):

Unfortunately, this is only the second time H*tler has been mentioned on a podcast featuring a UFC figure. While Rogan and Payne were critical of the Neo-N*zi desire for H*tler's return, the same cannot be said for what UFC featherweight Bryce Mitchell said of the long-deceased N*zi Germany dictator.

He described H*tler in flattering terms, even expressing a desire to have gone fishing with him, which drew universal condemnation from the combat sports world, with even the usually thick-skinned Dana White lambasting him.

Joe Rogan has hosted a Flat Earther on his podcast

Hollow Earth isn't the only disproven conception about Earth's structure that Joe Rogan is familiar with. The Flat Earth conspiracy theory has attained a certain level of popularity among a select number of MMA fighters and figures, including his close friend and Brazilian jiu-jitsu coach Eddie Bravo, who he has hosted.

Check out Joe Rogan's argument with Eddie Bravo about Flat Earth (1:37:12):

The pair even had a fairly heated argument over Bravo's Flat Earth beliefs on episode #948 of the podcast back in 2017. Neither man budged from their position, and Bravo has continued to champion the Flat Earth conspiracy theory years afterward.

