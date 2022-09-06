What is Joe Rogan's BJJ coach Eddie Bravo's submission grappling record?

If you're an avid Joe Rogan fan, you've probably heard the UFC commentator and podcaster reference Eddie Bravo a lot when speaking about Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Bravo is a third-degree black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and also trains Rogan.

Bravo has a submission grappling record of 5 wins, one loss and one draw in his seven competitive bouts. He most recently competed against Royler Gracie in 2014 at Metamoris 3, which was the second time the American had faced Gracie in a submission grappling contest. Bravo managed to submit Gracie during the ADCC World Championship in Brazil back in 2003. In their most recent bout, the contest ended in a draw during the Los Angeles-based event.

Eddie Bravo's other submission grappling wins came against Gustavo Dantas, Alan Teo, Shawn Krysa and Mark Ashton. The Brazilian jiu-jitsu genius has only lost one submission grappling bout, with Leo Vieira beating the American on points at ADCC World Championship 2003.

Since training together, Joe Rogan and Eddie Bravo have clearly become close friends, with the duo previously discussing conspiracy theories on the JRE podcast. The two martial arts enthusiasts have also co-hosted Rogan's famous fight companion podcasts, which recently returned for the latest UFC Fight Night in Paris with Eddie Bravo once again joining the show.

Watch: An emotional Joe Rogan accepts his Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt from Eddie Bravo

Back in 2012, Joe Rogan became a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu while training under Eddie Bravo at 10th Planet jiu-jitsu gym. The UFC commentator got emotional and stated that it was one of the greatest achievements of his life.

Rogan is a huge fan for Brazilian jiu-jitsu and often talks about the martial art on his podcast. His insights into grappling often come handy during his commentary gigs for the UFC.

While giving a speech after accepting his Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt, Joe Rogan stated:

"Seriously, this is one of the proudest moments of my life. Out of all the things I've done, to become really good at jiu-jitsu is probably one of the most difficult things a person can do and I think it helps me with everything I do."

Watch the full speech here:

Rogan was very emotional when giving his speech and it was clear that Brazilian jiu-jitsu had effected his entire life. The podcaster went on to say that the martial art had helped his views on everyday situations, as you "can't be full of s**t in jiu-jitsu", suggesting that Rogan's Brazilian jiu-jitsu journey has somewhat humbled him along the way.

Edited by Virat Deswal