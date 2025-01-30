Bryce Mitchell's unsettling take on former genocidal dictator sparks a whirlwind of fan backlash: "Dude just went full 2022 Kanye"

UFC featherweight Bryce Mitchell recently received backlash for supporting Adolf Hitler.

Mitchell, the No. 13-ranked UFC featherweight, has been known for outlandish personal beliefs, including his support of the flat earth theory. Earlier this month, the 30-year-old took his controversial viewpoints to another level while discussing a genocidal dictator.

Mitchell recently released the first episode of his podcast, 'ArkanSanity Podcast.' The Arkansas native had this to say about his opinion on Adolf Hitler, the former leader of Nazi Germany who significantly contributed to millions of innocent people dying:

"I honestly think that Hitler was a good guy based up my own research, not my public education indoctrination. I do really think before Hitler got on meth, he was a guy to go fishing with. He fought for his country. He wanted to purify it by kicking the greedy Jews out that were destroying his country and turning them all into gays."

Mitchell followed up by saying:

"They were gaying out the kids, they were queering out the women, they were queering out the dudes. Do you know where the first tranny surgery was? It happened to be in Germany before Hitler took over. Do you know the books that everyone makes fun of Hitler for burning? Do you know what the books was? Queer books. Hitler burned queer books. Hitler didn't want a bunch of queers destroying his nation. They can't produce children."

Mitchell's comments were re-posted on X, leading to the following fan reactions:

"My god that CTE is doing its work"

"It sounds cool but then u do a lil more research and he wanted to take over all of Europe kinda sounds greedy of himself tbh"

"Bros not lying though, go look through history."

"Jesus dude just went full 2022 Kanye"

Ariel Helwani reacts to Bryce Mitchell's support for Hitler

Bryce Mitchell's support for Hitler generated backlash from many fans on social media. Well-respected combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani, who proudly represents his Jewish heritage, responded to Mitchell's controversial comments by saying this on X:

"Each and every day MMA finds a way to reach a new low. A new way of embarrassing itself and those who are fans of it. Here’s UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell saying, with the utmost certainty: “I honestly think that Hitler was a good guy” “He fought for his country. He wanted to purify it by kicking the greedy jews out that were destroying his country that were turning them all into gays.”"

Helwani followed up by saying:

"But ya know, it’s Free Speech, brother. Nothing will be done, and I don’t even care if anything is done. Say what you want. It just continues to baffle me at how unbelievably stupid - not to mention bigoted - some of the people in the sport or associated with the sport can be."

Mitchell's opinion on Adolf Hitler and the flat earth theory aren't the only controversial statements he's made over the last few years. The UFC featherweight has also claimed the U.S. government has staged mass shootings and supported various conspiracy theories.

