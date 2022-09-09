“You gotta recognize that” - Joe Rogan calls out UFC for not putting Demetrious Johnson in the Hall of Fame 

If you were to ask Joe Rogan today who he believes is one of the greatest fighters of all-time, he would look you straight in the eye and say: 'Mighty Mouse' Demetrious Johnson.

According to Rogan, the idea that the first dominant flyweight world champion hasn’t yet been inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame, just “doesn’t make sense.”

The popular podcaster and UFC commentator sat down with former UFC welterweight world champion Kamaru Usman on The Joe Rogan Experience to talk about Demetrious Johnson’s recent KO victory over Adriano Moraes at ONE Championship.

After replaying Johnson’s perfectly timed knee KO, Joe asked Usman if Johnson was in the hall of fame, Usman said: “Not yet, because… politics.”

Joe Rogan responded back with the following rant:

“In my world, that doesn’t make any sense. You gotta recognize that. The guy’s one of the greatest champions ever. Ever. He was the best. When he was at the top, he was untouchable. It was wild how you watch him move. His footwork and his positioning was so good. And he could do everything. He could submit you, he could knock you out, he could tune you up on the feet, he could take you down at will.”

Demetrious Johnson single-handedly took the flyweight division by storm. He holds the UFC record of 11 consecutive world title defenses after beating Joseph Benavidez for the inaugural flyweight belt in 2012. He surpassed pioneer Anderson Silva’s record of 10 successive world title defenses, a feat that is very rare to imitate in the MMA scene.

Kamaru Usman offers reason why Demetrious Johnson’s accomplishments aren’t promoted in the US

In the same sit-down, Kamaru Usman gave his opinion as to why Demetrious Johnson’s long list of accomplishments in the UFC aren’t promoted anymore.

Wowed by Johnson’s success with ONE Championship, Rogan and Usman agree that while ‘Mighty Mouse’ continues to fight for the Singapore-based promotion, the UFC won’t validate his status yet as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world.

The Nigerian-American athlete told Rogan the following:

“Because he’s no longer with the company. I think when he’s done from over there, when he can’t give them shine over there anymore, I think that they’ll start to bring it out.”

At 36 years of age, Demetrious Johnson showed he still has what it takes to be a world champion again. He defeated Adriano Moraes on Amazon Prime Video in legendary style and is on track to begin another era of dominance with ONE Championship.

