What did Joe Rogan do before his UFC commentary career?

Before holding the commentary booth for UFC events, Joe Rogan dabbled in a few other professions. The 54-year-old had been a stand-up comedian even before his UFC days and had also acted in a few TV series in the 90s.

He also hosted all seven seasons of the famed American reality show Fear Factor.

Rogan started his stand-up comedy journey in Boston at a club called the Stitches on August 27, 1988. In episode #1421 of The Joe Rogan Experience, he stated that he was making $2000 a weekend doing comedy by the time the initial UFC gigs came to him:

"It was costing me money [UFC post-fight interview gig]... I don't know how much I made, it wasn't that much, the interview stuff. Then if I could do a comedy gig I could make like two grand for a weekend."

Watch Rogan talk about his first stand-up gig below:

The podcaster also started various sitcoms during the 90s. He was one of the leading men in the 1994 baseball sitcom Hardball. Rogan also portrayed Joe Garrelli in the long-running sitcom News Radio. He also had a cameo appearance in the late 90s comedy Just Shoot Me!

Watch the promo for Hardball below:

The UFC legend also hosted more than 150 episodes of the American game show Fear Factor throughout its seven seasons. The show started airing in June 2001 and had its final episode in July 2012.

Watch Rogan get into an altercation on the set of Fear Factor below:

Did Joe Rogan serve in the military?

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan has not served in the military. Despite the fact that the podcaster occasionally hosts various individuals from the armed forces and intelligence personnel on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, the 55-year-old is not a veteran himself.

Although he hasn't served in the army, the UFC color commentator has high regard for defense personnel. He maintains a close relationship with former Armed Forces veterans like David Goggins and former UFC star Tim Kennedy.

Rogan has hosted Military brass on the JRE in almost two dozen episodes. JRE episode #1212 and #1080 feature ex-Navy Seal, David Goggins, while episode #497 and #1117 host Tim Kennedy, a member of the Special Forces and a former UFC and Strikeforce fighter.

