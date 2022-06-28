Joe Rogan channels inner Batman in new Instagram video

Joe Rogan channeled his inner Batman during a video he posted on Instagram.

The popular UFC commentator recently posted a clip of himself in the sauna to give an update on his schedule.

Rogan addressed his followers with his iconic "Hello, friends!" greeting. He decided to put a comedic spin on his intro by using a low, gravelly voice, sounding like Christian Bale's Batman from The Dark Knight trilogy.

Fans noticed his apparent reference to the iconic movie character. One commenter jokingly said Rogan needs to play Batman in a new film. Another one jested that he thought he was watching the new trailer for a Batman movie.

Not every comment was flattering, though. An Instagram user pointed out that Rogan sounded more like Darth Vader from the Star Wars franchise than Batman, while another commenter said the comic resembled Marlon Brando's character, Colonel Walter Kurtz, from the 1979 classic Apocalypse Now.

Check out the post in the clip below:

Joe Rogan Experience gets dethroned by Batman podcast

In May, Spotify announced a new top podcast in the United States, with the narrative podcast Batman Unburied knocking down the uber-popular The Joe Rogan Experience.

Batman Unburied – a Spotify Original that topped the charts in the US, the UK, France, Germany, Brazil, Italy, Australia, Mexico, and India – is a fictional audio narrative about the iconic comic book superhero.

The popularity of the podcast only made sense as The Batman 2022 revived the craze around the masked crimefighter. The movie was showered with critical acclaim and raked in $770.3 million in box office sales worldwide.

The Joe Rogan Experience has long reigned over Spotify's podcast charts. However, Batman Unbruried became the first podcast to overtake the show on the charts and keep its lead for more than two weeks in 2022.

The audio series tells the story of Gotham’s vigilante as he hunts for the Harvester, a cannibalistic supervillain. Due to its success, it was confirmed earlier this month that the podcast will return for a second season.

Listen to the trailer for Batman Unburied:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far