"That's one of the things that's most dangerous about finding out that intelligence agencies are involved in censorship" - Joe Rogan claims Americans less likely to trust the government now "than ever before"

Joe Rogan recently commented on the political situation in the United States of America, remarking on American trust in the government.

In a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Rogan, along with fellow comedian Dave Smith, discussed the trust issues citizens of America have developed with the government. The UFC color commentator explained how the supposed involvement of intelligence agencies in censorship has heightened distrust among the citizens of the country.

According to the JRE podcast host, the residing political unrest among the people of America might give birth to a "far-right candidate".

Rogan said:

"That's one of the things that's most dangerous about finding out that intelligence agencies are involved in censorship. Because it makes people more suspect propaganda, they are less likely to trust the government than ever before. The rise of a far right candidate is more likely now I think than probably ever been before. I think that someone some no-nonsense person that people can get behind."

You can check out the excerpt where Joe Rogan and Dave Smith talk about the current political situation in the United States below:

Joe Rogan and Dave Smith discuss current situation of Ukraine-Russia war

In the same episode of his popular podcast show, Joe Rogan, alongside comedian and political commentator Dave Smith, looked into the current situation of the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war.

There has been a lot of tension going on recently between the two nations over a lot of issues including territory and identity. Despite a lot of effort through MOUs, the seemingly never-ending war remains unresolved between the two nations.

Commenting on the matter, Dave Smith spoke of the rising tensions in the Donbas region of Ukraine and the politics behind the entire situation. He also noted how despite a lot of deals being put forth, neither of the two Governments are ready to negotiate.

Speaking of one such deal pertaining to the Donbas area, Smith said:

"They had a deal worked out. It has been reported in multiple sources that they had a deal worked out. And the deal was basically that Vladimir Putin would pull back, he would pull back his troops and leave Ukraine under the condition that ... very simple condition that Ukraine guaranteed autonomy for the Donbas region and agreed to never join NATO."

"Like that was the deal... I'm not saying that's the perfect deal but it's better than what we got right now."

adding on to his comments, Rogan said:

"It's better than nuclear war."

Chcek out the clip from the podcast show below:

