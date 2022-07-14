"Probably making sure we don't blow ourselves up" - Joe Rogan on why he believes extraterrestrials visit Earth

Joe Rogan has an interesting theory on why he thinks extraterrestrials (ETs) continue to visit Earth.

In popular culture, extraterrestrials are often depicted as spooky beings who come to Earth to perform tests on humans or plan an invasion of the planet. However, Rogan doesn't think ETs are malevolent creatures.

The UFC commentator believes they are merely keeping an eye on the planet to make sure "we don't blow ourselves up." Speaking with guest Paul Virzi during episode 1843 of the Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) podcast, Rogan explained:

"They're probably making sure we don't blow ourselves up... I think there's probably a bunch of different kinds of life forms in space, right? Like millions of different kinds. But I think they must know that we operate off of biological needs. Like we have a biological need to procreate a biological need to protect our village and protect our stuff and so we're warring still."

Rogan went on about how humans are endangering the planet with the presence of weapons of mass destruction. He continued:

"But yet we're moving [into] this technological age of sophistication, where we have nuclear bombs and videos that travel on your phone to the other side of the world in half a second. All the wild s*** we can do now that makes it complex for us to manage both our primate instincts and the responsibility of having incredible power. So they're probably like, 'Let's just f***ing keep an eye on these a**holes.'"

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below:

Joe Rogan's guest shares a UFO story

Joe Rogan's guest, Paul Virzi, claimed that his father saw a UFO back in 1973. During the same episode of the JRE podcast, the comedian recalled:

In 1973, my mother was pregnant with my older brother, Christian. He's five years older than me. She's pregnant with him, were outside in Yonkers, there was a little grass lot, and my aunt, grandmother and mother are out there and they are screaming, 'Tommy, you've got to come out here'... He said 'Paul, sit in where I could throw a rock or shoot my gun at it... there's a f***ing flying saucer.'"

According to Virzi, his father described the saucer as having a "blue tint around it" and "little port holes." The comedian added that his father claimed to have had a distorted perception of time during the encounter.

Listen to the full episode of the JRE podcast below:

