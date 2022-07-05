"The podcast just kept growing and growing" - Joe Rogan reflects on the impact of 'N-word' controversy

Popular podcast host and UFC color commentator Joe Rogan recently reflected on the N-word controversy that he faced earlier this year.

Rogan faced significant backlash when a video compilation of him saying the N-word went viral on the internet back in February of this year. The popular podcaster was heavily criticized after the release of the video, with many people demanding the removal of his popular podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, from Spotify.

In a recent interview with Lex Fridman, Rogan discussed the positive side of the N-word controversy. The UFC commentator claimed to have gained a whopping 2 million subscribers to his podcast following the backlash. Additionally, Rogan also admitted that the controversy gave him an opportunity to reflect on his past and apologize for the mistakes he had committed.

Expressing his thoughts on how the controversy benefitted him, Rogan said:

"I gained 2 million subscribers during that time... [The podcast] just kept growing and growing. It had never been bigger than it had been like at the end of all of it. It just made it bigger."

The UFC color commentator continued:

"If you have f***ed in the past or made mistakes or done something wrong, that gives you an opportunity to discuss those things and... to apologize if you feel the need to apologize, and also to just address it. And so people under that kind of pressure...it's an opportunity for them to understand how you think about things...I mean it's horrible to say it's a benefit, that it's a good thing that it happened. But it was a benefit."

Watch Joe Rogan's full interview with Lex Fridman below:

Joe Rogan lists fighters who have the perfect physique for their weight classes

In an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the podcaster opined that fighters like Charles Oliveira, Jon Jones and Khamzat Chimaev have the "perfect physique" that allows them to excel in their respective weight classes. Rogan also believes that their range, combined with their strength, gives them a number of advantages against their opponents in the octagon.

Explaining how these fighters had an added advantage in their weight classes due to their physique, Rogan said:

"He's [Charles Oliveira] pretty stout. He's a stout dude. He's long and lean and everything...Well, I think he's maximised for the weight class. These guys, they are like maximised for that weight class. Like Jon Jones at 205 is the perfect example, maximised for that weight class. It's like the perfect physique for that weight class. Khamzat Chimaev at 170, maximised. The perfect amount of length, but strong and s**t. You know there's, like, a lot of advantages for that."

Check out the full episode of The Joe Rogan Experience below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far