Joe Rogan compares $50,000 Ford Mustang GT’s performance to EcoBoost engine alternative: "Makes you feel alive"

Joe Rogan praised the Ford Mustang GT's Coyote V8 engine.

Earlier this month, Rogan released episode #2266 of the 'Joe Rogan Experience' featuring his friend and fellow comedian Brian Simpson. During their two-and-a-half-hour conversation, Rogan and Simpson discussed various topics, including Rogan's love for cars.

Rogan provided his opinion on why a Ford Mustang GT with the Coyote V8 engine is superior to an EcoBoost:

"[An EcoBoost engine] is a great engine, don't get me wrong. It has plenty of power in comparison to old cars, it's way more powerful. I mean, it's a fast f*cking car. The EcoBoost is just more fuel-efficient. It doesn't have the same horsepower. The GT has the Coyote V8 that has that rumble. It makes you feel alive."

According to Edmunds, the 2025 Ford Mustang with an EcoBoost engine is priced at roughly $33,000. The same car with GT additions, including the Coyote V8 engine, goes for about $50,000.

Joe Rogan reportedly has at least 15 cars in his collection, including a BMW M3, Chevrolet Nova, 1960s Ford Bronco, and 2024 Ford Raptor.

Watch Rogan's comments starting at 34:15 below:

Joe Rogan opens up about the stress of being responsible for "every word" he says

In May 2020, Joe Rogan brought his world-renowned podcast to Spotify with a contract of $200 million for three-and-a-half years. Rogan has stood through some controversial times, especially during the COVID-19 era.

During the previously-mentioned podcast episode, Brian Simpson asked Rogan about the struggle of always being careful with what he says. Rogan responded by saying:

"That's my whole life. It's super stressful, especially when you're a little intoxicated. You know, you get a couple of whiskeys in, you start talking sh*t. You got to be responsible for every word that comes out of your mouth. Even if it's stupid. But, you know, I think people get it. They get that people are human beings."

In February 2024, Rogan officially re-signed with Spotify to keep his podcast on the streaming platform. The beloved UFC commentator secured another deal worth over $200 million and gained the right to post his episodes on YouTube, making them more accessible to people worldwide.

