"Those are the guys that sell tickets" - Joe Rogan says Conor McGregor, Floyd Mayweather and Colby Covington are "genius" for getting people mad at them

Joe Rogan recently praised three gentlemen who often don't receive their dues. Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor, and Colby Covington are three of the most polarizing figures in their respective sports. Their antics often leave fans ambivalent, not knowing exactly what to make of their actions.

However, Rogan hailed the three men as "geniuses" for the way they are able to get people to watch their fights, regardless of whether that person is supporting them or not. The stand-up comedian was speaking to Tony Hinchcliffe and Hans Kim on a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, where he said:

"People buy pay-per-views for Floyd [Mayweather] and it's mostly 'cause they want him to lose. Which is genius. He's genius. All these guys that everyone hates, whether it's Colby Covington, Floyd Mayweather or Conor McGregor, those are the guys that sell tickets. It's so nuts, it's such a good strategy. Get people mad at you."

Watch the episode below from 15:30:

Rogan is of the opinion that these types of characters are necessary in order for the sport to exist, and ultimately, for the sport to grow.

Joe Rogan breaks down Gordan Ryan's ADCC dominance after incredible weekend

Joe Rogan was able to attend the Canelo vs. 'GGG' fight, the Sandhagen vs. Yadong fight during UFC Fight Night, and ADCC all in the same weekend.

ADCC is essentially the Olympics of Brazilian jiu-jitsu. The event comes around every two years and consists of the best no-gi Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioners in the world. Joe Rogan was in attendance for the event and witnessed the utter domination of Gordan Ryan on his way to the +99 kg division victory as well as submitting Andre Galvao in the Supermatch.

Rogan was recapping the insane weekend with friends Tony Hinchcliffe and Hans Kim on The Joe Rogan Experience, and the comedian had this to say about Gordan Ryan:

"When Gordan Ryan got Galvao's back and tapped him, that's a crazy moment man, that is a f*cking passing of the torch if you're ever gonna see one. And even when he did it, he didn't even have a full locked in rear-naked choke. He just had the forearm across. I'm sure he had tremendous leverage but it's not as strong as he could have gotten."

Watch the video below from 11:10:

Rogan said that it is commonly known in jiu-jitsu circles that Gordan Ryan is the best no-gi grappler of all time, at the age of just 27 years old. It was an incredible weekend for the comedian and podcast host, who saw two of the greatest combat athletes of our generation in Canelo Alvarez and Gordan Ryan.

