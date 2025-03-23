Joe Rogan has a concerning theory about Jake Paul aiming to fight Anthony Joshua but not before 2026

Jake Paul wants a boxing match against Anthony Joshua, but Joe Rogan floated a concerning theory that might be at play.

Ad

Paul has made a career in boxing out of stirring the pot and his latest callout is no different. The YouTuber-turned-boxer has now set his sights on former boxing heavyweight champion Joshua. He also expressed confidence in his ability to beat the UK boxing star.

Reacting to Paul's comments on the recent JRE Fight Companion, Rogan suggested Paul isn’t looking to fight Joshua immediately because he knows he’s not ready. He said:

Ad

Trending

"Jake wants to fight Anthony Joshua now? So he wants to fight Anthony Joshua in 2026...Well, like, what about fight him now? He's [Paul] like, 'No, I want to wait till 2026.' [I think he] put on all the steroids."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Paul’s callout comes after a frustrating period where he has struggled to lock down an opponent. He was in talks with Canelo Alvarez for a blockbuster clash, but that fight fell apart.

Paul also revealed shocking details about Alvarez’s alleged $100M deal with Turki Alalshikh, head of Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season. Paul claims Alalshikh sabotaged a potential fight between him and Alvarez, offering threats to deter the Mexican from facing Paul.

Ad

Allegedly, Alalshikh pressured Alvarez to cancel their planned fight and threatened his three-fight deal if the bout proceeded. Paul and fellow boxer David Benavidez criticized Canelo for opting for a less challenging opponent instead of top contenders.

'The Problem Child' even tried to set up a fight with Gervonta Davis, but the American's controversial draw with Lamont Roach put an end to those plans.

Despite his confidence, Paul stepping in with a heavyweight like Joshua would be a massive jump in competition. Paul has beaten prominent names in MMA, while he seemingly remains untested against legitimate top-tier boxers. He holds victories over the likes of Anderson Silva, Nate Diaz, and Tyron Woodley.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.