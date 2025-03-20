Veteran reporter's update shows Jake Paul was 100% right about Canelo Alvarez and Gervonta Davis fight talk claims

A Veteran reporter has opened up about the reports of Jake Paul facing Canelo Alvarez and Gervonta Davis in potential boxing matchups. According to the individual, there were discussions about Paul taking on two of the biggest boxing stars, but it never happened for several reasons.

Paul has been a controversial figure in the boxing world, with many, including Davis criticizing the 28-year-old for facing opponents who are significantly older than him. Following the Mike Tyson fight last year, 'Tank' blasted Paul and issued a stern warning, hinting at a potential fight between them.

In response, the celebrity YouTuber turned boxer gave his nod to Davis' callout during the post-fight press conference.

In a recent interview with Boxing News' Andi Purewal, veteran reporter Dan Rafael revealed that there were discussions regarding a possible Paul vs. Davis fight. Rafael went on to claim that it would have happened if the 30-year-old had prevailed over Lamont Roach Jr. earlier this month, saying:

''They were definitely talking, they were absolutely 100% talking that [had] Tank Davis won that fight against Lamont Roach, I think it would have been a very good bet that they were going to do a fight between Jake Paul and Tank Davis.''

Rafael also disclosed that there were positive talks about a potential Paul vs. Alvarez fight. Notably, according to multiple reports, the two were expected to face each other during Cinco de Mayo in a cruiserweight bout.

However, Turki Alalshikh swooped in to secure a four-fight deal with Alvarez, which included a matchup with Terence Crawford in September, leaving Paul disappointed. Rafael added:

''They were trying to do the fight between Jake and Canelo if they had gotten to a point where the deal was agreed to and then he ended up signing to do the business with Turki [Alalshikh]...they were definitely having talks about that. I don't think anything was like official.''

Check out Dan Rafael's comments below (via IFN's X post) :

Expand Tweet

Floyd Mayweather sets one condition for potential Jake Paul bout

Jake Paul has been keeping an eye on Floyd Mayweather as the celebrity boxer searches for his next opponent. In a conversation with Jimmy Fallon, Mayweather cited Paul as an easy matchup.

That didn't sit well with the 28-year-old, who retaliated by threatening to knock out the unbeaten superstar in two rounds. In a recent interview with US Weekly, Mayweather stated that he is open to facing Paul in an exhibition bout.

''Well, we can do an exhibition. We know we can’t do a real fight because it’s not going to be sanctioned because of the weight difference. But we could do an exhibition. That’s easy work, super easy.” [H/t: BOLAVIP]

