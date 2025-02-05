Joe Rogan confused by Special Forces soldier’s suicide bombing in Cybertruck at Trump hotel: "The whole thing is weird man"

UFC commentator Joe Rogan often delves into contemporary matters of significance with the guests on his podcast. In the recent episode with comedian Brian Simpson, the podcaster talked about the Cybertruck explosion outside the main entrance of the Trump International Hotel Las Vegas on New Year.

Matthew Alan Livelsberger, a US soldier from Colorado on leave, was reportedly the perpetrator behind the explosion. Livelsberger allegedly committed suicide before the explosion which injured a handful of bystanders. For Joe Rogan, the whole incident didn't make sense:

"He allegedly committed suicide with a large handgun - a Desert Eagle. A large handgun, and blew up this thing. It says 'self-inflicted gunshot wound.' The whole thing is weird, man. Nobody could imagine him doing this.

"Everybody’s saying it doesn’t make sense. Why would he? This guy knew how to make bombs. Why would he make a shitty bomb like that, that doesn’t even blow up the building, and just himself in the car?" Rogan said.

Rogan couldn't conjure how a special forces soldier would make a bomb with firework mortars and gas canisters when he had the knowledge to make more impactful ones.

The podcaster also noted Livelsberger knew Tim Kennedy, a former UFC fighter, as they did a reality show together. Kennedy has appeared on the JRE numerous times.

Joe Rogan confused by the suicide bomber's choice of vehicle to make the explosion

Billionaire businessman Elon Musk is a close friend of Joe Rogan. As such, Rogan gets to experience many of Musk's technological innovations. He even got the chance to test the durability of Musk's Tesla Cybertruck with his 550-grain arrow.

Joe Rogan was surprised that Matthew Alan Livelsberger used the Cybertruck for the explosion. He shared his thoughts on the podcast episode with Brian Simpson, who also had similar feelings about it.

"Why would he do it in a Cybertruck, which is, like, the most durable car you can buy? That whole thing, the Cybertruck. You saw that video where I tried to shoot an arrow through it? My arrow exploded. That thing’s solid steel.

"So why would you blow yourself up in a solid truck? You’d get a convertible and f*ck everybody up, right? If you were going to blow yourself up in a car and wanted to do the most damage, you’d have a car that would blow apart. Those Teslas contain the entire explosion," Joe Rogan said.

Check out Rogan's comments at the 20:39 mark of the podcast above.

