Joe Rogan fires arrow at Tesla Cybertruck to test toughness ahead of Elon Musk podcast

It appears as though Elon Musk is poised to make a comeback on The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE).

The confirmation came after podcast host Joe Rogan posted a photo on Instagram, shooting an arrow at Musk's Tesla Cybertruck, seemingly testing the car's exoskeleton exterior. His caption read:

"Turns out a @teslamotors cyber truck is arrow proof too. Podcast with the big guy drops today."

Check out the post below:

Tesla has been diligently working on its inaugural all-electric pickup, the Cybertruck, with an anticipated market release later this year. The upcoming model combines a futuristic design with cutting-edge features, aiming to merge the practicality of a truck with the high-performance attributes of a sports car. Tesla's claims for this vehicle include an indestructible exterior, bulletproof glass and advanced self-driving capabilities.

Elon Musk's upcoming appearance on Joe Rogan's Spotify podcast marks his fourth visit to the show. Their previous encounters occurred in September 2018, May 2020, and February 2021. These interactions have consistently garnered immense adoration and viewership, solidifying their episodes as some of the most beloved in the history of JRE.

In his first appearance in 2018, Musk made headlines when he took a puff of a joint during a discussion about Tesla and the challenges of running the company. Musk's actions sparked criticism from Tesla employees and he even claimed to have undergone "random" drug tests to disprove any addiction allegations.

Expand Tweet

In his second appearance in 2020, Elon Musk delved into the topic of Neuralink, a company dedicated to developing brain-computer interfaces that aim to integrate humans with AI through brain-implanted processors. However, the company has been embroiled in controversy over ethical concerns related to animal testing, which remain unresolved.

During his third appearance in 2021, the discussion shifted to SpaceX and the memorable mishap involving the Cybertruck's window.

Joe Rogan's arrow stunt on Cybertruck: Fan responses hit the bullseye

Joe Rogan's act of shooting an arrow at the Cybertruck has ignited a wide range of humorous and entertaining responses from fans.

One fan wrote:

"Women hate that this brings men happiness"

Another wrote:

"Amazing 🤌🤌🤌"

Check out some more reactions below:

"Joe is the type of guy to shoot an arrow at the cybertruck 💀"

"This could be THE episode bro"

"Already pre-ordered mine!! 🔥"

"Getting ready for ww3 😂😭"

"Turns out the cybertruck is everything except available"

Credits: @joerogan on X