Joe Rogan on who Conor McGregor's next opponent should be after UFC 257

At UFC 257, Conor McGregor suffered the first KO/TKO loss of his illustrious career. The Notorious One failed to win his rematch against Dustin Poirier as The Diamond avenged his loss from 2014.

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan discussed in the recent edition of The Joe Rogan Experience who he thinks would be the next suitable opponent for Conor McGregor. While discussing with Brendan Schaub, Rogan mentioned multiple scenarios for McGregor and one of the options was the trilogy fight against Nate Diaz.

Joe Rogan would like to see Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz trilogy

A majority of the MMA fanbase around the world have agreed that Conor McGregor should face Nate Diaz next in a trilogy fight. Joe Rogan seems to agree with that notion.

The UFC color commentator believes Nate Diaz is an excellent option for Conor McGregor next and the trilogy fight also doesn't offend anyone. Rogan added Diaz is much more of a Boxer and won't be kicking as much as Poirier did. He concluded by pointing out the fact that Nate also has a finish over his arch-rival, whereas, the Notorious One doesn't.

"Well, Conor vs. Nate Diaz is an excellent option. It's an excellent option because that doesn't offend anyone, give him some time off. It doesn't offend anyone and Nate is not the kind of kicker that Dustin is, he's much more of a Boxer. It falls into Conor's wheelhouse more and Nate is also insanely durable, and Nate also has a finish over Conor. Conor does not have a finish over Nate." said Joe Rogan.

Is Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz III the fight to make?

Conor McGregor is likely to take some time off from the octagon after his brutal UFC 257 loss. The Notorious One has called for the trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier and wants the UFC Lightweight title to be on the line for it. However, it is unlikely for McGregor to receive a shot at the belt on the back of a loss.

Having fought each other twice in 2016, Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz could face off in the trilogy fight at some point down the road. With Diaz set to return to Lightweight in 2021, the fight is very much a possibility.