Joe Rogan COVID-19 protocol: What treatment did the famous podcaster claim cured him of the virus? 

When Joe Rogan caught COVID-19 back in 2021, the podcaster announced to his fanbase that he was using many different methods to try and fight the virus. One of the medications he claimed to be using was ivermectin, which was first used in veterinary medicine but was approved for human use in 1987.

Rogan claimed to be feeling completely fine after just three days of using various treatments, including ivermectin. The UFC commentator also stated that he had only one "bad day" while combating the virus and that the treatments helped him recover.

One of Joe Rogan's podcast guests, biologist Bret Weinstein, had caused a large amount of controversy when endorsing ivermectin on episode #1494 of the JRE podcast. While speaking to Rogan, the biology professor stated:

"Ivermectin alone, if properly utilized, is capable of driving this pathogen to extinction."

It's important to note that many major health authorities, including the World Health Organization, have not authorized the use of ivermectin to treat COVID-19 and have stated that it should only be used in clinical trials.

Rogan has spoken multiple times about his reluctance to take the COVID-19 vaccines. This once again brought controversy to his podcast and even led to Spotify issuing warnings on some of his episodes due to the conversations surrounding the pandemic.

What did Joe Rogan say that led to misinformation claims during Spotify controversy?

During the fallout from various controversial episodes of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Rogan gave his opinion on the claims surrounding misinformation and why he believes it's important to have differing opinions.

Giving his thoughts on some of his episodes being labeled as "dangerous misinformation," the podcaster stated:

"The problem I have with the term 'misinformation,' especially today, is that many of the things that we thought of as misinformation just a short while ago are now accepted as fact."

Rogan said that it was previously frowned upon to say that you could catch and spread COVID-19 after taking the vaccine, but that claim is now regarded as factual.

The podcaster also mentioned Dr. Peter McCullough and Dr. Robert Malone when addressing his fans. He seemed confused as to why the episodes featuring the two personalities had been criticized despite the credibility of both his guests in the medical field. YouTube removed the Dr. Robert Malone episode due to the content of the discussions in January 2022.

