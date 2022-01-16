"You can't get them to save your life now" - Dana White says you can't get monoclonal antibodies anymore; defends Joe Rogan

Dana White has slammed medical professionals and pharmaceutical companies for allegedly suspending the availability of monoclonal antibodies and Ivermectin. The UFC president recently revealed that he used the same drugs to recover from COVID-19.

White, during the post-fight press conference following UFC Vegas 46, said:

"How about this? Ever since I came out and said what I did. It's almost impossible now to get monoclonal antibodies. They're making it so you can't get them. Medicine that absolutely works, they're keeping it... Ivermectin and monoclonal antibodies have been around for a long time, and now all of a sudden you can't get them to save your life... I was able to make one phone call and get it done, anybody could've called and [got them]... now, Rogan's been talking about it. I went crazy talking about it. You can't get those things to save your life now, literally!"

Back in December of 2021, Dana White tested positive for COVID-19. White pointed out that Joe Rogan's remedies helped almost 40 other people, including himself, recover from the virus.

White shared that Rogan, who regularly interviews medical professionals, recommended Ivermectin and monoclonal antibodies as treatments. He added that the treatment worked for himself and his family.

MMA UNCENSORED ™️ @MMAUNCENSORED1 UFC president Dana White and family test positive for COVID-19. He is feeling better relying on Joe Rogan recovery methods. Via @jimrome UFC president Dana White and family test positive for COVID-19. He is feeling better relying on Joe Rogan recovery methods. Via @jimrome https://t.co/SmF3PqD4HY

"Are you a doctor?" - Journalist agitates Dana White at post-fight press conference

Immediately after Dana White hinted towards a suspicious shortage of monoclonal antibodies and Ivermectin, a journalist asked the UFC president whether he was a doctor to back up his claims.

In response to the demeaning question, White said:

"There you go. Here he comes! No [I'm not a doctor], but I took [the drugs] and they worked for me so why shouldn't I be able to take them again? Or other people. Why shouldn't we able to take them? They f***ing hand out pain pills like they're tic-tacs. Monoclonal antibodies and ivermectin won't do anything to you, and pain pills kill you! Fact. And I'm not a doctor but that's a fact!"

White, along with his wife, daughter, and mother-in-law, followed Rogan's instructions after testing positive for COVID-19. During an interview with TMZ Sports, he revealed that they all felt "like a million bucks" after following the UFC commentator's advice.

